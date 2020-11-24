Call Of Duty: Warzone probably will not get Season 7; might get integrated with Black Ops Cold War

In a dramatic turn of events, Call Of Duty: Warzone might not see a Season 7 after 10th December.

The Battle Pass for Call Of Duty: Warzone resets today, and players are a little worried about Season 7. Without official confirmation from Activision or Infinity Ward, it looks like Warzone might not get another season.

While many have predicted that Call Of Duty: Warzone might get a fresh start with Season 1, others claim that Black Ops Cold War will integrate with Warzone.

After the release of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, most players have shifted from Warzone for a different experience. The first season of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War drops on 10th December.

Thus, the developers are much more focused on the new Call Of Duty game than Warzone. However, millions of players are eagerly waiting for Season 7 of Call Of Duty: Warzone.

Image via Activision

For the first time in Call Of Duty: Warzone history, players have been left astonished by the lack of an announcement. Previously, there used to be leaks and theories and data miners coming up with new season reports. None of that has taken place concerning Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 7.

Thus, 10th December is going to be critically important. Not only will players get to experience the first season of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but they will also get to know more about Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 7.

Activision confirmed in one of its blogs that in-game content progression would be shared from Call Of Duty: MW and Warzone to Black Ops Cold War. This will indeed help with an easy transition from one game to the other. However, it might also mean that the free-to-play battle royale might not see a future update.

The blog also mentioned the following:

"On 13th November, Black Ops Cold War is set to launch with an updated player progression system. Players will begin by completing Military Ranks, a traditional leveling journey to unlock functional gameplay items."

"Once completed, Black Ops Cold War players will enter an updated and improved Season Leveling that begins at game launch with the Pre-Season, and which becomes synchronized with all three games at the beginning of Season One on 10th December."

YouTuber WhosImmortal mentioned in his video the uncertainty the developers have left the community in:

"The important stuff here is the content which could possibly be coming to the game. First and foremost, when it comes to the multiplayer stuff, as far as the battle pass goes, that we do not know too much about because of the shortened time frame with the season as a whole."

Several Twitter users have also asked about Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 7 without getting any response from the developers. Thus, it is likely that players might have to shift to Black Ops Cold War if there is no Season 7 for Warzone.

Players can access their guns, operator skins, and BP progress in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Nevertheless, this bit of intel does not confirm that there will be no Season 7 for Call Of Duty: Warzone. For now, the best players can do is wait patiently for the devs to come up with an official announcement.

