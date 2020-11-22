Where to find all the secret bunkers in Call Of Duty: Warzone

One of the most questions that keeps coming up in Call Of Duty: Warzone has to do with secret bunker locations in the game.

Players usually end up with whatever loot they get after dropping in at Verdansk. However, if one wants to have an impact on the game early on, then opening a bunker is the best option in Call Of Duty: Warzone.

So uhh @timthetatman. Gotta have a chat here about warzone. New killstreak I found and it’s a little op. Called foresight, you see legit like the next ten circles in regular battle royale. I found mine in the bunker near military base. You seen this yet? pic.twitter.com/jiE3KOwEs9 — Cody Pfleiger (@KidHornetRacing) November 18, 2020

Season 6 has also seen the inclusion of the Foresight killstreak. While this has been one of the more interesting additions to Call Of Duty: Warzone, it has only made bunkers even more contested. The killstreak allows players to know exactly where the next safe zone will be. This in turn allows them to plan for which bunker they want to go to. If more people can plan, certain bunkers may become even more contested.

All the bunker locations in Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 6

Image via - Eurogamer.net

Not only do bunkers come with high-tier loot, but they also have various bounty contracts that players can take advantage of. Bunkers can also make for some of the finest camping spots. It is important to know that there are different categories of bunkers in Call Of Duty: Warzone.

For instance, there are ten bunkers in Call Of Duty: Warzone that can be accessed with a red access key card. These key cards spawn randomly at different locations on the map. So if a player comes across one of these, then they have a better chance of grabbing top-tier loot.

In a comprehensive video, YouTuber LaserBolt shows the exact locations for all the bunkers in Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 6. Here is the list of the ten bunkers players can access with a red key card:

North Junkyard South Junkyard Park TV Station Military Base - Bloc 23 Middle of Junkyard and Boneyard Verdansk Stadium - Bloc 18 East of Quarry - Bloc 18 Prison Lazoff Pass

Finding these secret bunkers in Call Of Duty: Warzone definitely gives a player the tactical advantage one needs to win. However, it is essential to be ready, as bunkers are always going to be contested.

Special access codes for bunkers in Call Of Duty: Warzone

Image via - steelseries.com

Some of these secret bunkers in Call of Duty: Warzone require a secret passcode, which players have to enter. Without these, finding the bunkers can be an exercise in futility.

Here is a list of all the special codes players need to open up specific keypad bunkers in Call Of Duty: Warzone

North Junkyard - 87624851

Prison shack - 72948531

Warzone Farmland - 49285163

South Junkyard - 97264138

TV Station - 27495810

Park - 60274513

Hopefully, with this guide, players can easily find their way to the bunkers if they are lucky enough to find a red access card in Call Of Duty: Warzone.

