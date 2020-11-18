How to unlock the Secret Room in the Safe House of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

One of the most frequently asked questions in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has to do with the Secret Room in the Campaign mode's Safe House.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is taking over the world, and players and fans have new questions every day.

The next step of the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War reveal ARG opened a secret room in Warzone filled with ciphers and puzzles, but it seems we're still missing some pieces. https://t.co/MD5a3aPsOz pic.twitter.com/812VpqPBoC — PlayStation LifeStyle by Mandatory (@PSLifeStyle) August 14, 2020

While it offers several game modes exclusive to Call Of Duty titles, the Campaign mode is perhaps the toughest in Black Ops Cold War. Players end up in a Safe House before and after their missions in this game type.

I actually succeeded in getting a kill on Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer with a Rockband guitar! pic.twitter.com/e3As4Ta2OT — Steven (@TheSteviePee) November 17, 2020

This Safe House has a CIA computer, which is a hidden feature that players have to unlock. Unlike all the challenging missions like Operation Red Circus and Nowhere Left to Run, finding the Safe House computer is relatively easy.

Also read - Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War voice actors reveal problems behind developing a game during the pandemic

How to access the CIA Computer in the Safe House in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Advertisement

Players have to enter a combination code to unlock the Secret Room in the Safe House of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

According to YouTubers and data miners, the code for this Secret Room is 11-22-63. The date is also ominously related to John F Kennedy's assassination.

The walkthrough provided by KingSgaming shows precisely how gamers can figure out this key code to open the Secret Room.

Players need to locate three key documents from which they can decipher the code, which unlocks the Secret Room in the Safe House.

Image via KingSGaming

The first clue is hidden in the Clinical Report, which gives the number 11. These are the first two numbers of the code.

Advertisement

Image via KingSGaming

The second clue is hidden in the Warren Commission Report. Players will find the number 22 hidden in plain sight.

Image via KingSGaming

The final two numbers are hidden in the Dallas News Article. 63 is the last combination for the code to open the Secret Room in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

According to several leaks, opening the Secret Room in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will affect its ending. Players will see a bunch of Easter eggs that allude to the previous Call Of Duty games.

Simultaneously, there is a Video Spiel gaming console inside, which players can check out in their downtime. There is also the above-mentioned secret CIA Computer that players can access.

Advertisement

This CIA Computer inside the Secret Room acts as a relic from the 1980s, fitting perfectly with the Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War timeline.

Related - How to execute a "Dropshot" perfectly in COD Mobile?