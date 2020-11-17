Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War voice actors reveal problems behind developing a game during the pandemic

The setting of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is during the perilous 1980s. However, the voice actors faced many problems when working on the game during the pandemic.

Call Of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War follows the events of the first Black Ops game. Naturally, several characters that are popular with the fans are making a return. However, not every voice actor got a chance to reprise their roles in the Call Of Duty: Black Ops franchise.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War voice actors and developers speak about making the game during the pandemic

Alex Mason, the protagonist of the first Call Of Duty: Black Ops game, is played by Chris Payne Gilbert. Jason Hudson is played by Piotr Michael and Lily Cowles plays Helen Park.

Damon Victor Allen plays the fan-favorite Frank Woods, and Bruce Thomas, popularly recognized for playing motion capture actor for Master Chief in Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians, plays the role of Russell Adler.

All of these actors have mentioned in interviews what kind of regime they had to follow for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Developing a game while a lockdown is in, effect isn't the easiest thing. In fact, most of them mentioned how they faced different problems during the process.

During one of the reveal interviews, Lily Cowel said,

"We had the luck of getting a couple of sessions in, on the stages in the full motion capture. And then when the pandemic hit, we realized that we weren't going to be able to continue shooting like that."

The world shifted into a work-from-home dynamic, and the developers' team had to figure out a way to deliver. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was slated to release early during 2020. Thus, the pandemic was one of the major reasons behind the delayed release.

Natalie Pohorski, narrative director at Raven Software, mentioned how actors had to work with the engineers to record remotely during the pandemic. She also mentioned how the creative process had to be conducted through Zoom calls.

Actors had to create a makeshift studio in their homes during the pandemic to cope with the production of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Furthermore, Activision sent an audio-kit to these actors so that they could record their parts.

Lily Cowel also mentioned how difficult it was to setup the home studio and get used to acting on Zoom calls. She said,

"They sent me a kit that was all audio, and basically, I would go on a Zoom call and we would run through the script with the director."

Speaking about the technology, Natalie Pohorski stated,

"We basically used a combination of the technology from the P-Cap stage - that helmets with microphones you see, as well as acoustic treatments for actors homes."

Setting up home-studios, along with the recording devices, was quite challenging for these actors. However, the result was mind-blowing, as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is perhaps one of the best games of 2020.

In all fairness, the developers, engineers, actors, and the entire team did the best they could with what they had.

Three of the primary developing companies, Activision, Treyarch, and Raven, figured out the process and aided the actors in every way possible. Although it was quite a challenge to make Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, it seems like the entire team deserves all the credit that they've been getting.

