How to complete Operation Red Circus in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Operation Red Circus in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has players frustrated. Unlike regular Call Of Duty missions, players have to put their inner sleuth to fair use in Operation Red Circus.

Players are usually used to a particular style of gameplay in Call of Duty games. This includes doing things like searching, running, shooting, sniping, etc. However, with Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, players have to do a fair amount of puzzle solving and be extremely careful with their choices.

Every decision players make in Black Ops Cold War will affect their progress in a certain way. Making the right decision is incredibly important. In Operation Red Circus, a mission about finding undercover agents, making sure you haven't misidentified the suspects is imperative.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Operation Red Circus

The in-game description of Operation Red Circus says:

"MI6 has spent the last year tracking a group of embedded Soviet agents within multiple European Governments. These agents can be strategically positioned to have a larger Soviet plan for Europe."

There are a total of eight candidates that players can suspect based on given evidence. The key to completing Operation Red Circus successfully is to identify the three undercover agents. Their handler is none other than the notoriously deceitful Soviet Major Vadim Rudnik. To go after Rudnik, players need to first successfully find out who the agents are.

The suspects are - Alex Superty, Eliana Miller, Leslie Sinclair, Aaron Lee, Harvey Spray, Claire Coberstein, Calvin Dunn, and Jim Kreeger.

Several walkthroughs for Operation Red Circus are available. However, it is advised that players do the detective work on their own, as Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's campaign is massively dependent on observational skills.

Evidence to complete the Operation Red Circus in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

First and foremost, players need to find three pieces of crucial intel that will help them piece together the undercover agents' identities. Here are the things from previous missions that are required to find out the identities of the agents:

Franz Kraus' Ledger: Players will find this ledger in Kraus' apartment. This can be acquired in the Brick in the Wall mission in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. It is in the closet beside the bed, and it is integral to complete Operation Red Circus.

Cassette Tape with Activities Report: This can be acquired in the Echoes of the Cold War mission. While listening to the tape, players need to compare it side by side with Franz Kraus's Ledger. Players need to keep a keen ear for the pronouns used on the tape; this will help them better identify the suspect.

Wristwatch containing Dead Drop List: This can be acquired in the Desperate Measures mission in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The codenames, pronouns, cities, as well as recent travel list, can be cross-referenced with this recording.

These three items are central to piecing together the identities of the three suspects. This is the easiest way to complete Operation Red Circus in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. If players find multiple suspects, then it is best to pay attention to the pronouns and codenames used. There is a bit of detective work involved and missions like this mak Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War much more intriguing than its predecessors.

