How the ADS nerf in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War spawned the 'Camping Snipers' problem

Recently, Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has received heavy criticism for nerfing ADS in-game.

While this was a request the community asked for in the first place, players have reported that it might not be in their best interests. Aiming Down Sight (ADS) allows players to be more precise with their shots.

Related: Pros, streamers, and content creators dissatisfied with SBMM in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Image via Reddit

However, some problems come with ADS in games like Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. For instance, players using Sniper rifles can smoothly go in for quick-scope kills, which doesn't allow the opponent to react, as the sniper's speed and accuracy are challenging to counter.

Get locked in with the perfect loadout.



What are you running in #BlackOpsColdWar so far? pic.twitter.com/MfthtbkLGS — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 16, 2020

On the other hand, nerfing ADS makes it difficult for sniper users to be more confident and run around the entire map. In a recent Reddit discussion, players have reported that such players are sticking to their spawn locations after the ADS nerf.

Related - How to unlock the Secret Room in the Safe House of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players report the negative side of ADS nerf

Advertisement

Call of Duty cold war

Treyarch to do list:

Buff sniper ADS

Buff Sniper ADS

Buff sniper ADS

Nerf m16, all ARs,

minimap indicators for scorestreaks

And much much more#treyarch#ColdWar — Jacob (@Jacob14070639) November 22, 2020

This essentially means that opponents running wild on the map will now be hard-scoped by snipers instantly. Reddit user u/Aurora-420 pointed out in a post that the ADS nerf was implemented after the community requested it.

However, it seems like Call Of Duty players have shot themselves in the foot with this bizarre request. Earlier, sniper users used to run rampant throughout the map, quick scoping their enemies. After the nerf, it has become quite challenging to emulate that.

Related: Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players frustrated over prolonged grind for maxing weapons

Regardless of this nerf, the community has reported a bunch of complaints. Players now have to be aware as soon as they spawn because sniper users usually camp at these spots.

It can be extremely frustrating to die as soon as a gamer spawns. They have also reported that aim-assist plays a massive role in quick scoping with snipers in Call Of Duty titles. While some say that it is easier to snipe on a console, others assert that PC players have the advantage.

Advertisement

Image via Reddit

Reddit user thebaizferda said:

"Played csgo when I was 14, and my accuracy with sniping back then on mnk was almost better than my sniping on controller now at 19. Not sure how people are gathering that aiming with a joystick that has like two inches of travel distance could even compare to the precision of a mouse."

em_dogggo responded:

"If you move in the right way on controller, you can get something akin to snap aim assist like your familiar with in zombies which makes it very easy to hit wild shots, I only have like 50 hours on controller, and I have like 10k hours on mouse. I am considering maining controller unless they fix the aim assist. It is only a problem in the hands of people who know how to abuse it (plenty of youtube vids on how to do it)."

It is quite understandable that PC players always have the upper hand when it comes to movement. Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is heavily dependent on fluid movements. Several players have mentioned that it is much easier for PC players to move swiftly.

Advertisement

Regardless of all these issues, Call Of Duty developers have dedicated their entire focus to provide the community with the best experience. Hopefully, these minor issues with aim-assist and the ADS nerf would soon be fixed.

Related - "Be Thankful": Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War developers receive backlash after telling people to be "good to them"