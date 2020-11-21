Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players frustrated over prolonged grind for maxing weapons

It may take up to a month of game-time to max out all the weapons in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Players have recently started reporting just how strenuous it is to max out weapons in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. This comes on the heels of criticism for different aspects of the game. From hidden Easter eggs in the Safe House to SBMM, players have not held back while expressing their displeasure at Black Ops Cold War.

Dropping 30+ kills a game and it’s taking 10+ hours to max out ONE gun on Cold War. That doesn’t include getting it in gold.



So let’s say you grind 10 hours a day to get every weapons camo challenges unlocked. For the 29 weapons there are in this game that’s a month of grinding — Synergy Parallax (@Parallax_) November 15, 2020

Gunplay is the core element of any shooter game. While the Call Of Duty series has been praised for their firearms and bullet mechanics in the past, Black Ops Cold War has left some players frustrated.

Also read - How to complete Operation Red Circus in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Reports suggest maxing out weapons can be time-consuming in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Advertisement

Players have to do more than just the regular grind to max out their weapons. While unlike the previous Call of Duty titles with a Prestige option, players do not lose unlocked weapons, attachments, and other earned rewards, they do have to hit a certain mark with eliminations before they can max out their weapon.

Although this latest title has merged Zombies with Multiplayer for XP on weapons, it still takes players a considerable time to collect the required XP to max out a weapon. This prolonged period combined with the extensively demanding criteria for maxing weapons has left the community questioning Activision.

Image via - Twitter

Recently, the Dark Matter Camo challenges and several other challenges in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War were heavily criticized. Players have also been speculating that the new Prestige system has something to do with the current state of weapon grind (Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War follows a distinct Season Prestige system, which is different from previous titles).

Players need to get around 1,500 kills for maxing out their weapons. The number may vary for different players, but it is quite high considering that this is only for ranking up their weapons.

Players have also reported on Reddit that compared to Modern Warfare, Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War takes longer to rank up weapons. In a post on the r/blackopscoldwar subreddit, u/elasso_wipe-o wrote about how it should not take as long as it currently does to max out a weapon.

Advertisement

Image via - Reddit

"I like this game. I really do. It runs a little clunky, aim assist feels off, graphics are meh, and weapons need balancing, but half that is expected on a cod launch. Is it acceptable for a billion dollar company who's been making the same game every single year for almost a quarter century? No. Not at all. But it happens, and we still respect the series......The big changes we need ASAP: SBMM, aim assist, progression. By ASAP I mean before 2021. We believe in you Treyarch!"

Related - Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War voice actors reveal problems behind developing a game during the pandemic

Is the Zombie mode any good for leveling up weapons and XP in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War?

Advertisement

Image via - Reddit

Some players have reported how using Snipers in Zombie mode is another grind in itself. The mode is not particularly overflowing with XP. Players have reported that even on reaching round 100 in Zombie mode, weapons won't level up significantly.

Image via - Reddit

There is no doubt that upgrading weapons in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is tedious. Players will need to be patient with their approach as it can be frustrating compared to other COD titles.

Hopefully, by the time the first season starts in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Treyarch will be ready to respond to all the issues around ranking up weapons.