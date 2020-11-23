Call of Duty Cold War player finds "Explosive pants" after revisiting his gameplay in Theater mode

Recently, a Reddit clip from Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War shows how the game is infested with bugs.

While the game is still in its early days, players are experiencing enormous glitches, bugs, and other technical errors. All these issues have riled up the community quite a bit.

In a truly gut-wrenching series of events, popular Call of Duty streamer NoahJ456's remarkable 6-hour Zombies run in CoD: Black Ops - Cold War was suddenly cut short by an affliction that not even a ray gun can stop: server bugs. #IFB https://t.co/uSQWOBH5aV via @techradar — Kalengar (@KalengarTV) November 22, 2020

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War developers recently responded to pro player Scump when he tweeted about the inclusion of a Ranked system. However, the response from the developer was not at all what the community expected. As the community continues to deal with the game's various issues, there is no way to tell which one will be addressed first and how long a bug may persist.

Players discover exploding pants in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Image via - Reddit

The developers have a lot on their plate right now, including the release of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1. Thus, addressing bugs and glitches that aren't game-breaking may not be the primary concern for developers at the moment.

Image via - Reddit

In a Reddit video, the player uses theater mode to run a clip of his gameplay. Right after firing a shot, the video shows that a pair of pants moves towards the enemy as a projectile.

Image via - Reddit

Reddit erupted with hilarious comments as players were quick to point out how this is a recurring image in Call Of Duty Games. In fact, players have experienced the same in other game modes as well.

u/CaptainSim0n mentioned:

"Umm Treyarch has a problem with pants; there was this game mode no one played in bo3 called nightmares it had a mystery box in it and I saw a pair of pants in the box wtf."

This short clip reminded several players of prop hunt in Call Of Duty titles. It is also a reminder of the kinds of glitches and bugs that need to be addressed by the developers.

Hopefully, Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War developers will take care of the various issues that the community has been dealing with before Season 1 goes live.

