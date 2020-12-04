Black Ops Cold War has a Hardcore playlist like every other Call of Duty game, and that means a different meta of weapons for the more visceral mode.

Hardcore modes in Black Ops Cold War change a few of the settings traditionally tied to core game modes. One of those changes is the removal of some UI elements as well as the minimap without a spy plane.

The biggest change, though, is the boost to damage on all the weapons in the game. A drastic change to damage generally makes weapons that seem weak in core dominate in a Hardcore setting.

Top 5 weapons in Black Ops Cold War Hardcore

#5 Type 63

The Type 63 (Image via Treyarch)

The Type 63 isn't anything too exciting in the core modes of Black Ops Cold War. However, in Hardcore modes, it's a monster that can one-shot kill whether or not the hit is on the head.

All of the base stats lend themselves to a great Type 63 setup. There is plenty of ammo in the base mag, the bullet velocity is fast, and each shot is deadly to enemy players.

#4 Gallo SA12

The Gallo SA12 (Image via Treyarch)

Shotguns in Black Ops Cold War are powerful no matter what game mode is being played. The Hauer 77 pump shotgun tends to be more powerful in core modes due to its one-shot kill capability. For base stats though, the Gallo SA12 has better range, fire rate, and far more ammo.

In Hardcore modes, the Gallo SA12 can easily one-shot kill players. It makes the weapon frustrating to face, especially in close-quarter spaces.

#3 Pelington 703

The Pelington 703 (Image via Treyarch)

Just like the shotguns, the LW3 - Tundra is typically the favored sniper due to its increased damage in core. The Pelington 703 tends to get more hit markers in a normal match. However, in hardcore, the weapon is a guaranteed one-shot kill.

Without having to worry about the hit markers, the Pelington 703 is a no-brainer for any sniper mains in Black Ops Cold War.

#2 MP5

The MP5 (Image via Treyarch)

For players that still want to play fast in Hardcore, the MP5 is a fantastic option. It still retains a ton of DPS, and players will get shredded in close-quarter fights. Along with some ammo extensions, the MP5 is scary in the same way it is within core game modes.

#1 M16

The M16 (Image via Treyarch)

The M16 follows the same rule as other weapons on this list. In core, the AUG is typically the better burst weapon because of the guaranteed damage.

However, when both weapons are one-burst kills, the accuracy and fire rate of the M16 makes it far more appealing than the AUG in Hardcore.