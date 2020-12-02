The best Type 63 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War has two semi-automatic Tactical Rifles, and the Type 63 is the first one unlocked.

The semi-automatic Tactical Rifles in Black Ops Cold War aren't quite as powerful as the burst weapons, but they are still very lethal in the right hands. For the general damage, a Type 63 is a three shot killer but can take someone down with a headshot and a body shot.

Where the weapon really excels is at range where precision and power are key. Once the recoil is accounted for, range shooting is quick and easy with a Type 63. The right attachments allow for the weaknesses to be compensated.

Best Type 63 attachments in Black Ops Cold War

Attachments

Barrel: 16.4" Rapid Fire or 18.3" Strike Team

The 16.4" Rapid Fire barrel provides an increase to fire rate without any negatives in stats. Considering the weapon is a semi-automatic, any fire rate increase is a massive boost to the weapon.

There is another barrel though, that provides more fire rate and additional damage. It comes at the cost of effective damage range and sway, which can be a deal breaker. Using the 16.4" is a much safer option, but the 18.3" can prove deadlier in closer settings.

Compensator: Spetsnaz Compensator

Vertical recoil is a problem on the Type 63, especially at ranges. Along with added fire rate, the recoil can be hard to control and center on target. The Spetsnaz Compensator gives a 25% boost to vertical recoil control, at the cost of horizonal control.

It's well worth the swap to make the Type 63 far more controllable no matter where the fight is.

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip

This grip adds a ton of control to the Type 63, and will alleviate much of the recoil stress on the weapon. The grip provides a 10% increase to vertical control and a 40% increase to horizontal control.

A drawback to the grip is shooting move speed decreases, which is negligible compared to the bonuses given.

Handle: Spetsnaz Field Grip

Using the GRU Elastic Wrap is a great option on many other weapons as the final handle unlocked. However, the dropshot addition isn't as necessary on the Type 63 which makes the added negatives too much. The Spetsnaz Field Grip offers many of the same positives without the hard hits to speed on the gun.

Fifth Slot: Sight or Magazine

This slot is up to the player. Much of the time, a sight will benefit the Type 63, but if someone is comfortable with the iron sights they can save a slot. A magazine could be a good fifth option for 30 shots if ammo is an issue.