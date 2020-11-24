The DMR 14 is not a lot of player's first choice weapon in Black Ops Cold War, but it can certainly do the job.

In terms of tactical rifles in Black Ops Cold War, the DMR 14 is generally untouched. The M16 and AUG are two of the most powerful weapons in the game with their three-round burst assault. The semi-automatic DMR 14 though, can be made into an extremely worthwhile weapon with the right loadout.

The best DMR 14 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Image via Activision

Attachments

Optic : Millstop Reflex

: Millstop Reflex Muzzle : Silencer

: Silencer Barrel : 17" Rapid Fire

: 17" Rapid Fire Underbarrel : Infiltrator Grip

: Infiltrator Grip Stock: Raider Stock

These attachments make the DMR 14 one of the quickest kills in Black Ops Cold War. The rate of fire gets a nice boost and connecting with shots will dispatch an opponent very quickly.

The Underbarrel and Stock attachments increase movement speed and aim walking movement speed in order to make the DMR 14 more mobile. Not to mention that it stays silent and off the radar when firing.

Secondary Weapon - Diamatti

Image via Activision

Barrel : 6.5" Takedown

: 6.5" Takedown Body : Steady Aim Laser

: Steady Aim Laser Magazine : 24 Round

: 24 Round Handle : Speed Tape

: Speed Tape Stock: Dual Wield

Plunking enemies with the DMR 14 can use up the magazine pretty fast. Therefore, when an enemy rushes and there is still damage to be done, switching to the sidearm is the best bet. The Diamatti with this set of attachments is the perfect secondary weapon.

Being able to Dual Wield this burst-fire pistol in Black Ops Cold War is an incredible advantage in close range combat. Just aim and fire when the opponent gets too near. The bullets are sure to shred them.

Equipment

Image via Activision

Lethal : C4

: C4 Tactical : Stun Grenade

: Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Trophy System

C4 does an incredible amount of explosive damage. It has been the prime piece of lethal equipment in several editions of Call of Duty. This comes in handy to clear off an objective, open up a room to breach, or simply set a trap.

The Stun Grenade is a great tool to have in Black Ops Cold War. It makes it hard for an enemy to escape when it connects. Throw a stun, rush in with the pistols, and do some serious damage.

In terms of Field Upgrades, the Trophy System is the way to go. With a semi-automatic weapon like the DMR 14, holding a position is usually the ideal choice. A Trophy System will prevent that location from being bombarded with enemy equipment.

Perks and Wildcard

Image via Activision

Wildcard : Danger Close

: Danger Close Forward Intel

Quartermaster

Gung-Ho

Danger Close as a Wildcard gives Black Ops Cold War players two C4 and two Stun Grenades. That is incredibly useful in objective based modes. If the damage is done, but the enemy isn't eliminated, this Wildcard gives the option to simply try again immediately after.

Forward Intel is unlocked late in Black Ops Cold War just like the DMR 14, and it is a very underrated perk. It expands the minimap and gives an indicator for where the enemy is respawning. Quartermaster recharges the equipment over 25 seconds.

Lastly, Gung-Ho allows the player to fire the weapon and use equipment while sprinting. The player can also move at full speed while reloading, swap weapons quicker, take less fall damage, and fire more accurately when in a slide.