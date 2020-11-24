The best Aim Response Curve Type to use in Black Ops Cold War

Aim Response Curve Type is a controller settings option in Black Ops Cold War, and it's more important than players might know.

There are currently three options to choose from for the Aim Response Curve Type. It's a setting that changes how the analog stick reacts to the player's movement. In short, the Linear Aim Response Curve Type is likely the best potion for most players.

However, that's not a guarantee, and each type has a different purpose. Breaking down why these exist and what each one does is the best way to understand which type is best for each player in Black Ops Cold War.

Aim Response Curve Type in Black Ops Cold War

Aim Response Curve Type is relatively new in Call of Duty. It was added in Modern Warfare, likely as a way to make the game more accessible when starting out.

When the Aim Response Curve Type options were added, the standard changed. Before, every controller player's default curve type was the Linear option. What is now the standard was meant to cater to a general audience.

Even though the standard is the default option, it likely isn't the best for most players. A quick rundown can explain what each type does.

Standard: This is the default option for Aim Response Curve Type in Black Ops Cold War. It is meant to compensate for heavy movements on the aim stick. This means that the algorithm will try to help players adjust by determining when to slow down the speed of the stick. This is great for new players and not so great for experienced ones.

Linear: This is likely what most players should be using. It makes the aim curve the same as the aim rate on the stick. Essentially, every movement a player makes is unhindered. It should feel snappier and is perfect for players who are used to Call of Duty or Black Ops Cold War.

Dynamic: Dynamic uses a reverse S-curve for the Aim Response Curve Type. It accelerates the aim stick for players that run and gun, and it smoothes out as time goes on. It's hard to recommend this setting, but it has the potential to be great for aggressive run and gunners that won't stop moving.

It doesn't hurt to mess around with some of the Aim Response Curve Type settings in Black Ops Cold War. However, Linear may be the best way to start and experiment from there.