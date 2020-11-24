Having the best sensitivity setting when playing Black Ops Cold War is crucial.

The right sensitivity is the difference between perfectly lining up a shot and completely missing. Sensitivity can be adjusted on many fronts in Black Ops Cold War. Players can set different sensitivity settings for horizontal and vertical stick control and aiming down the sights.

The best sensitivity for every player will more than likely be different. There is a certain sensitivity setting that works as a great starting point, however, and may even be the setting that some Black Ops Cold War players decide to permanently use.

What's the best controller sensitivity to use in Black Ops Cold War?

Even though PC gaming is much more prominent these days, gaming began on consoles. Controllers have always been at the forefront of gaming peripherals. This is especially true for Call of Duty.

Black Ops Cold War is no different with a large number of controller players on PlayStation, Xbox, and even on PC.

These days, Call of Duty plays are all about speed. That is why submachine guns and quick scoping are so popular. Players want to be able to zoom around corners, turn on enemies, and light up the scoreboard.

A higher sensitivity setting works best for this. Later, if a player finds out that this style may not fit them best, it is easy to adjust the setting downward. On the contrary, if a player wants to get even crazier, turn it up.

Horizontal and Vertical

Both the horizontal and vertical stick sensitivity should be 8. This is considered by the in-game settings to be High. This gives players insane amounts of control over movement.

Those looking to quickly jump a corner and connect some shots will thrive with this setting. Trick shot players can benefit from wildly quick turns to land those nasty 360 kill cams.

ADS Low Zoom and High Zoom

The next set of sensitivity settings for Black Ops Cold War involve aiming down the sights. The game offers a different setting for low zoom and high zoom. This sets how quickly the sights or scope will move while the player is ADS.

Low Zoom works at 0.7 and High Zoom should be 0.9. Low Zoom is for optics and iron sights, allowing slight adjustments. High Zoom is when scoped in over long ranges. This helps nail those sniping headshots much more easily.