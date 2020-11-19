The loadouts in Black Ops Cold War are as customizable as ever before.
Classic Call of Duty weapons have returned, alongside some new ones. There are perks and Wildcards to choose from. Black Ops Cold War players has an assortment of options to make the perfect loadout.
A lot of it is up to choice, but there are certainly some loadouts that are superior to others. In fact, there are three loadouts in Black Ops Cold War that can outgun just about any other player in the right hands.
Top 3 best loadouts to use in COD: Black Ops Cold War
#3 - Pelington and Gallo Combo
The Pelington is a very fast sniper rifle. The ADS is wonderfully quick, making it easy to pick off a few Black Ops Cold War opponents in a row. The perfect loadout gives it one shot capabilities from the waist up and sees a shotgun take center stage in closer engagements.
Primary Weapon: Pelington 703
- Barrel: 26.5" Tiger Team
- Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip
- Magazine: 7 Round
- Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
- Stock: Raider Pad
Secondary Weapon: Gallo SA12
- Barrel: 24.8" Task Force
- Body: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight
- Magazine: Stanag 12 Round Tube
- Handle: Serpent Wrap
- Stock: Marathon Stock
Tactical: Stimshot
Lethal: Semtex
Field Upgrade: Field Mic
Perks: Gung-Ho, Ghost, Ninja
Wildcard: Law Breaker
#2 - Krig 6 and Gallo Combo
The Krig 6 is the best assault rifle in Black Ops Cold War. It is an extremely versatile weapon. This loadout features almost zero recoil and allows the weapon to simply destroy at any range. The Gallo SA12 perfectly fits in as a secondary weapon that does serious damage.
Primary Weapon: Krig 6
- Optic: Microflex LED
- Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56
- Barrel: 19.7" Ranger
- Body: Steady Aim Laser
- Underbarrel: Foregrip
- Magazine: 40 Round Speed Mag
- Handle: Dropshot Wrap
- Stock: SAS Combat Stock
Secondary Weapon: Gallo SA12
- Barrel: 24.8" Task Force
- Body: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight
- Magazine: Stanag 12 Round Tube
- Handle: Serpent Wrap
- Stock: Marathon Stock
Tactical: Stimshot
Lethal: Semtex
Field Upgrade: Field Mic
Perks: Tactical Mask, Scavenger, Gung-Ho
Wildcard: Gunfighter
#1 - MP5 and Gallo Combo
The MP5 is the best weapon in Black Ops Cold War right now. Players will more than likely see several MP5 loadouts in any given Black Ops Cold War game. It is almost becoming a problem.
The MP5 just absolutely wrecks the opposition and will continue to do so without any major changes made to it. The trend continues here with the Gallo as a backup, to shotgun enemies that get too close during a reload.
Primary Weapon: MP5
- Optic: Microflex LED
- Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9
- Barrel: 9.5" Task Force
- Body: Steady Aim Laser
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Magazine: 40 Round Drum
- Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
- Stock: Raider Stock
Secondary Weapon: Gallo SA12
- Barrel: 24.8" Task Force
- Body: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight
- Magazine: Stanag 12 Round Tube
- Handle: Serpent Wrap
- Stock: Marathon Stock
Tactical: Stimshot
Lethal: Semtex
Field Upgrade: Field Mic
Perks: Tactical Mask, Scavenger, Gung-Ho
Wildcard: Gunfighter
Disclaimer: This article is the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the opinions of others regarding the best loadouts in Black Ops Cold War.Published 19 Nov 2020, 02:47 IST