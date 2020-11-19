The loadouts in Black Ops Cold War are as customizable as ever before.

Classic Call of Duty weapons have returned, alongside some new ones. There are perks and Wildcards to choose from. Black Ops Cold War players has an assortment of options to make the perfect loadout.

A lot of it is up to choice, but there are certainly some loadouts that are superior to others. In fact, there are three loadouts in Black Ops Cold War that can outgun just about any other player in the right hands.

Top 3 best loadouts to use in COD: Black Ops Cold War

#3 - Pelington and Gallo Combo

Image via Activision

The Pelington is a very fast sniper rifle. The ADS is wonderfully quick, making it easy to pick off a few Black Ops Cold War opponents in a row. The perfect loadout gives it one shot capabilities from the waist up and sees a shotgun take center stage in closer engagements.

Primary Weapon: Pelington 703

Barrel : 26.5" Tiger Team

: 26.5" Tiger Team Underbarrel : Infiltrator Grip

: Infiltrator Grip Magazine : 7 Round

: 7 Round Handle : Airborne Elastic Wrap

: Airborne Elastic Wrap Stock: Raider Pad

Secondary Weapon: Gallo SA12

Barrel : 24.8" Task Force

: 24.8" Task Force Body : SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Magazine : Stanag 12 Round Tube

: Stanag 12 Round Tube Handle : Serpent Wrap

: Serpent Wrap Stock: Marathon Stock

Tactical: Stimshot

Lethal: Semtex

Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Perks: Gung-Ho, Ghost, Ninja

Wildcard: Law Breaker

#2 - Krig 6 and Gallo Combo

Image via Activision

The Krig 6 is the best assault rifle in Black Ops Cold War. It is an extremely versatile weapon. This loadout features almost zero recoil and allows the weapon to simply destroy at any range. The Gallo SA12 perfectly fits in as a secondary weapon that does serious damage.

Primary Weapon: Krig 6

Optic : Microflex LED

: Microflex LED Muzzle : Muzzle Brake 5.56

: Muzzle Brake 5.56 Barrel : 19.7" Ranger

: 19.7" Ranger Body : Steady Aim Laser

: Steady Aim Laser Underbarrel : Foregrip

: Foregrip Magazine: 40 Round Speed Mag

40 Round Speed Mag Handle: Dropshot Wrap

Dropshot Wrap Stock: SAS Combat Stock

Secondary Weapon: Gallo SA12

Barrel : 24.8" Task Force

: 24.8" Task Force Body : SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Magazine : Stanag 12 Round Tube

: Stanag 12 Round Tube Handle : Serpent Wrap

: Serpent Wrap Stock: Marathon Stock

Tactical: Stimshot

Lethal: Semtex

Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Perks: Tactical Mask, Scavenger, Gung-Ho

Wildcard: Gunfighter

#1 - MP5 and Gallo Combo

Image via Activision

The MP5 is the best weapon in Black Ops Cold War right now. Players will more than likely see several MP5 loadouts in any given Black Ops Cold War game. It is almost becoming a problem.

The MP5 just absolutely wrecks the opposition and will continue to do so without any major changes made to it. The trend continues here with the Gallo as a backup, to shotgun enemies that get too close during a reload.

Primary Weapon: MP5

Optic : Microflex LED

: Microflex LED Muzzle : Muzzle Brake 9

: Muzzle Brake 9 Barrel : 9.5" Task Force

: 9.5" Task Force Body : Steady Aim Laser

: Steady Aim Laser Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Magazine: 40 Round Drum

40 Round Drum Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Airborne Elastic Wrap Stock: Raider Stock

Secondary Weapon: Gallo SA12

Barrel : 24.8" Task Force

: 24.8" Task Force Body : SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Magazine : Stanag 12 Round Tube

: Stanag 12 Round Tube Handle : Serpent Wrap

: Serpent Wrap Stock: Marathon Stock

Tactical: Stimshot

Lethal: Semtex

Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Perks: Tactical Mask, Scavenger, Gung-Ho

Wildcard: Gunfighter

Disclaimer: This article is the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the opinions of others regarding the best loadouts in Black Ops Cold War.