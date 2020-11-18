Field Upgrades in Black Ops Cold War can turn the tide of battle rather quickly.

Players can choose one of several Field Upgrades to dominate the various modes of Black Ops Cold War. There is a Proximity Mine to surprise enemies wildly rounding corners. There is a SAM Turret that helps take down various airborne scorestreaks. There is even an Assault Pack that allows players to replenish their ammo and earn more score towards streaks for a short time.

The best Field Upgrade in Black Ops Cold War isn't one of those, however. It is the ever useful and always reliable Trophy System.

The best Field Upgrade to use in Black Ops Cold War

Trophy System

Image via Activision

The Trophy System is a classic piece of equipment in Call of Duty. It now acts as a Field Upgrade rather than taking up an equipment slot. Unlockable at level 15, it has one purpose and one purpose only in Black Ops Cold War, and that is to stop the onslaught of throwables that are sure to be raining down.

Players of COD: Warzone will know just how useful the Trophy System truly is. One tactic is to put the device on a vehicle before getting in. This ensures that any explosives thrown at the vehicle to blow it up will be dismissed. The same can be done in the various larger modes of Black Ops Cold War where vehicles are found.

Advertisement

Otherwise. its best use is to place it on or near an objective or hot zone. Enemy players are more than likely looking to clear out the objective area with some stuns and grenades prior to entering. The Trophy System will shoot them out of the sky and prevent them from doing any harm. Just don't let it blow up next to you.

My first game on Cold War and I somehow manage to get killed by my own trophy system 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Lkyb3hdYYT — Noble 🐼🐨🦝 (@ItsNobleXD) November 13, 2020

The Black Ops Cold War description reads "Destroys thrown enemy equipment and launcher missiles within 10 meters."

That's right, it gets rid of rockets careening towards the area as well. Once used, it takes one minute and 20 seconds to be usable again. It has the shortest recharge time of all the Field Upgrades in Black Ops Cold War.