The best equipment to use in Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War loadouts have a lot of equipment integral to a great class. The right equipment can make a huge difference in a match.

There are three categories in a loadout for different pieces of equipment, which aren't the guns or perks. Those categories include tacticals, lethals, and field upgrades.

Depending on the game mode, what is considered the best may change a bit, like in Search and Destroy. However, there is a generalized list of what can work in most scenarios within Black Ops Cold War multiplayer.

Black Ops Cold War best equipment

Tactical

In the tactical section of equipment, five items can be chosen. The classic tactical are items like stun grenades and flashbangs. However, Call of Duty has been adding stimshots to games relatively recently. In most cases, the stimshot is going to be the best tactical option for Black Ops Cold War loadouts.

Stimshots heal players almost instantly and the stims have a reasonably short cool down until they are usable again. After using them for a while, the default regeneration in Black Ops Cold War feels like minutes. Keeping stimshots in hand can be the difference between life and death in every single game they are used.

Lethal

Lethals are broader than the tacticals. There isn't precisely one lethal that stands out as the absolute best item to choose. As Black Ops Cold War is now, it appears that C4 and semtex are the most potent options in this section.

When used correctly, C4 is more deadly than semtex and can clear an objective fast. But the item requires a closer range than the semtex does. For a safer option with plenty of power, the latter is also a great pick.

Field Upgrade

The third and final section of equipment is the field upgrade slot. These items take time to charge up and use in a Black Ops Cold War match. They are powerful items that provide a lot of utility.

There are a few great options, but the most useful ones in a general sense are the trophy system and the field mic. The former will protect players from explosives on an objective, while the field mic reveals enemy locations in a small radius. The sam turret is another good pick if scorestreaks get out of hand in Black Ops Cold War.