Forward Intel is a brand new perk introduced in Black Ops Cold War. When used correctly, it can be a literal game-changer.

At first, the Forward Intel perk can be a bit confusing. Many Blacks Ops Cold War players seem to have questions about what exactly it does. Is it underrated? Absolutely.

Players who have not used Forward Intel don't know what they are missing. It is a wonderful perk to use. When combined with some of the information gathering Field Upgrades in Black Ops Cold War, Forward Intel becomes incredibly powerful.

Is Forward Intel an underrated perk in Black Ops Cold War?

Image via Activision

Underrated is sometimes an overused term. When it is used for the Forward Intel perk in Black Ops Cold War, however, it is spot on.

People do not use Forward Intel enough. Every team should have at least one player using this perk to feed information to the rest of the squad.

The perk's in-game description reads, "See indicators for enemy reinforcements on your minimap. Minimap shows a larger area."

It is easy to see why this can be confusing. What exactly does enemy reinforcements mean? What are the indicators?

To put it simply, Forward Intel lets players sort of spawn trap the other team. It is almost crazy to think that this would be put in Black Ops Cold War. Having this information on hand is invaluable.

The perk also makes the minimap larger and shows exactly where enemy gunfire is coming from rather than just the general direction. It also indicates where the opponents are spawning. That is what is meant by "enemy reinforcements."

Combined with a Field Mic, the battlefield can be easily locked down. Black Ops Cold War players need to use this and communicate with the rest of the team.

Unlocked at level 44, Forward Intel needs to be utilized as much as possible once available.