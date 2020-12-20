Black Ops Cold War players can unlock the Groza in the Season One Battle Pass and immediately take it to COD: Warzone.

Warzone now allows players from Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare to drop in together. The weapons and Operators from both games are available, making Warzone one of the most content filled battle royales out there.

Approaching Warzone with the Groza is different than how a player would in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer. Something that may work in a game of Hardpoint or Domination would not necessarily work in Warzone. Making an all around balanced Groza is the best bet for those wanting to test it out in the BR.

The best Groza loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Image via Activision

Players should choose wisely, as classes in Warzone differ than what's available in Black Ops Cold War. Perks and equipment should be the Warzone standard. Having Ghost and a C4 is almost a necessity in Warzone while other options can be more favorable in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer situations.

Attachments

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Barrel : 15.7” Contour M2

: 15.7” Contour M2 Underbarrel : Spetsnaz Speedgrip

: Spetsnaz Speedgrip Ammunition : Spetsnaz 60 Rnd Drum

: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd Drum Rear Grip: Dropshot Wrap

This attachment loadout makes the Groza a balanced assault rifle in Warzone. It truly outshines any other class setup for the Groza. The GRU Suppressor keeps the weapon off of radars and helps with recoil.

The Barrel attachment provides a solid damage range upgrade. Longer range fights won't be a problem for the Groza. The Spetsnaz Speedgrip Underbarrel is another attachment with positive recoil effects.

Arguably the most important aspect of this Groza Warzone loadout is the Ammunition attachment. The ammunition upgrade will keep the fire on enemy players for much longer, allowing the user to avoid getting caught in a reload.

Image via Activision

Lastly, the Dropshot Wrap is everyone's friend. It adds to the player's flinch resistance and lets them dropshot. The dropshot is a Call of Duty staple. When the Groza is equipped, players can keep their ADS status while going prone.

Overall, the fire rate of the Groza can make it feel like an SMG. Then this class makes it powerful at medium and long ranges. Players can't go wrong snagging this from a Loadout Drop in COD: Warzone.