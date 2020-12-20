Black Ops Cold War has integrated with Warzone to bring more content to the battle royale than ever before.

The roster of Black Ops Cold War weapons simply adds to the already massive amount of guns available. It is a true game changer in terms of strategy. There are a handful of Black Ops Cold War guns to use in Warzone that are great choices.

Top 5 Black Ops Cold War weapons to use in Warzone

#5 - Stoner 63

Image via Activision

The Stoner 63 is a light machine gun that packs a massive punch. In multiplayer, it can be difficult to make an LMG viable. In Warzone however, there are plenty of chances for all categories of weapons to shine.

This Black Ops Cold War LMG can decimate entire squads before needing a reload. Try it out and see just how powerful it can be against some of the Modern Warfare weapons still being used.

#4 - M16

Image via Activision

The M16 is a solid tactical rifle overall. It is a popular Black Ops weapon and Black Ops Cold War has not done anything to make that change. The damage output isn't great, but it makes up for it in nearly all other areas.

Grab an M16 loadout in Warzone and start taking out some enemies. This is a great weapon for beginner players trying to also make the integration into Warzone with Black Ops Cold War.

#3 - Pelington 703

Image via Activision

This is arguably the best sniper rifle in Black Ops Cold War. The head or chest garners a one shot kill and those kills can be done rather quickly. The Pelington 703 can be used any way players want to use it. That translates quite well to Warzone.

No scoping, quickscoping, moving from point to point, and picking off enemies at a distance can all be done successfully with this sniper rifle. The fire rate and ADS speed make it the go to sniper from Black Ops Cold War to Warzone.

#2 - AK-74u

Image via Activision

For those players looking to run and gun a bit with an SMG in Warzone, the AK-74u is the perfect choice. Ditch the MP5 and take it to the enemy with this versatile submachine gun. This is the best SMG choice for any range.

It has low recoil, amazing damage output, and clean iron sights. Players can focus attachments on other areas. This weapon can handle players rounding close corners or those running out in the open at a far distance.

#1 - Krig-6

Image via Activision

The Krig-6 may be the best overall weapon in Black Ops Cold War. It is extremely balanced. It may be outshined by other assault rifles at times in multiplayer, but in Warzone, it is a juggernaut. The damage and accuracy make it a useful weapon in nearly any situation.

Warzone players will see their fair share of long range and close quarters battles. If they want a weapon that can handle business no matter what comes their way, the Krig-6 is Black Ops Cold War's best bet.