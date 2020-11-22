The best Krig 6 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

The Krig 6 in Black Ops Cold War is one of the best selections for a weapon in the game, packing a decent punch with some serious accuracy.

With all the attachment choices in Black Ops Cold War, it's easy to make the assault rifle even better as it levels up.

In order to pick the right attachments, the strengths and weaknesses of the Krig 6 need to be analyzed within Black Ops Cold War. What the Krig 6 does best is pin-point accurate shooting at almost any distance. It has the best chance of beaming someone at a far distance in the assault rifle class due to its incredibly high recoil control.

While it boasts some decent fire rate, it does lack in damage compared to some of the other rifles. There aren't a lot of ways to increase damage well in Black Ops Cold War but the strengths the Krig 6 has can be enhanced by a lot.

Krig 6 attachments in Black Ops Cold War

(Image Credit: Treyarch)

Attachments

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator/Suppressor

As always, there are two options for what's best on a weapon for muzzles. In terms of stats, the Infantry Compensator will increase vertical recoil control with a slight hit to horizontal recoil control. The compensator offers even further valuable control on the Krig 6.

Advertisement

However, the Suppressor offers suppressed sounds for players, and it can keep weapons from being noticed in Black Ops Cold War. It does reduce effective range and velocity but at the cost of concealment. This attachment is up to preference.

Barrel: 19.7" Takedown

This type of barrel is the standard best choice in Black Ops Cold War. It increases the effective damage range by up to 150%.

On a weapon like the Krig 6, being able to erase players at any distance is an invaluable advantage.

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Further recoil control is provided with the Field Agent Grip. It improves both vertical and horizontal recoil control on the Krig 6 and with the base control it has, hitting every shot at most ranges will be far easier.

The only stat decrease with this grip is the shooting move speed stats.

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Like the barrel, this is an attachment that is becoming standard on assault rifles in Black Ops Cold War and is generally the last handle unlock on assault rifles. It offers a ton of stats without too many decreases.

Aim down sight speed is improved by 30%, flinch resistance is improved by 90%, and drop shotting becomes available with the grip. The decreases are sprint to fire time and shooting move speed. The handle is worth the trade.

Advertisement

Fifth attachment: Sight or Magazine

The fifth attachment slot is really up to preference. For some players, using a sight allows them to hit more shots and get more kills, especially if they don't like the iron sight. Even though it doesn't improve the gun much in terms of stats, it's worth the shooting comfort.

For players that like the iron sights in Black Ops Cold War, that frees up a slot. Equipping a magazine, whether that is a speed mag or an extended mag, is a great choice.