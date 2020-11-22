The AK-74u sees its best iteration ever in Black Ops Cold War.

Many do not believe that the AK-74u is the best submachine gun in Black Ops Cold War. That title has been given to the MP5. Regardless of that, the Ak-74u is a well-balanced SMG that many players have found success with.

The new attachments found in Black Ops Cold War allow this weapon to do more than it ever has in the Black Ops series. The best loadout for this SMG truly makes it an all around great weapon, instead of it excelling in only one or two areas.

The best AK-74u loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Image via Activision

Attachments

Barrel: 9.3” Extended

9.3” Extended Muzzle: Sound Suppressor

Sound Suppressor Underbarrel: Foregrip

Foregrip Ammo: Taped Mag

Taped Mag Handle: Serpent Wrap

These attachments make the AK-74u one of the speediest weapons in all of Black Ops Cold War. Moreover, it gives some boosted range to take on those longer engagements where necessary.

The suppressor keeps things stealthy so when an unsuspecting team is flanked, they won't know what hit them. It truly makes the AK-74u a powerful overall weapon in a game where speed and power are everything.

Equipment

Image via Activision

Letha l: Semtex Grenade

l: Semtex Grenade Tactical : Stun Grenade

: Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Field Mic

The Semtex is the way to go for this Black Ops Cold War class. The AK-74u is fast, the Semtex is fast, and they go together perfectly. The Stun Grenade is a good way to disorient enemy players in order to speed in and quickly eliminate them.

Lastly, the Field Mic is one of the better Field Upgrades in the game. It will give some intel when an enemy walks near, allowing the player to quickly move over and take the fight.

Perks and Wildcard

Image via Activision

Wildcard : Perk Greed

: Perk Greed Tactical Mask

Flak Jacket

Scavenger

Tracker

Gung-Ho

Ninja

The AK-74u doesn't need anything further, therefore the best Wildcard to use in Black Ops Cold War is Perk Greed. That gives the class double the amount of Perks.

Tactical Mask and Flak Jacket will provide resistance from both tactical and lethal equipment. Scavenger will give more ammo for those long streaks. Tracker lets the player hunt the enemy down. Gung-Ho makes the player even quicker with the weapon and equipment. Ninja allows for some stealth when approaching. All in all, it is almost overpowered.