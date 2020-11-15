The best light machine gun in Black Ops Cold War

Light machine guns in Black Ops Cold War tend to be slower and bulky, but the Stoner 63 breaks the rules as the best light machine gun in the game.

In Black Ops Cold War, or any Call of Duty game in general, light machine guns are a niche for slow and controlled gameplay. They are meant for suppression and carry plenty of ammo to shoot down enemy teams.

Both the RPD and the M60 are like that in Black Ops Cold War. Light machine guns aren't the best picks because they are so much slower. However, the Stoner 63 acts much like an assault rifle with plenty of base ammo and control.

The Stoner 63 in Black Ops Cold War

(Image Credit: Treyarch)

Like any light machine gun, the Stoner 63 in Black Ops Cold War has a ton of base reserve ammo. It also starts with 75 rounds and a relatively fast reload speed compared to other weapons. 75 rounds is typically more than what most assault rifles can get with full upgrades. That saves up a slot for ammo capacity or magazine upgrades.

What really sets the Stoner 63 apart from the others is where it fits in the game. It might just be a light machine gun, but it acts far more like a bulky assault rifle, and that makes it incredibly useful. It looks like an assault rifle for the most part, and it has better speed stats than the other two weapons in the category.

Though it acts like an assault rifle, and it has some decent speed stats, it is still slower than other ARs in the game. What sets it apart as a strong weapon in Black Ops Cold War is its damage and control on top of the round capacity and relative speed.

The damage of the Stoner 63 is fantastic, and guns with serious damage and speed will generally have a massive recoil. But the Stoner 63 defies recoil, and bullets go downrange with what seems like laser accuracy. When a player slows down and gets ready to shoot downrange on the Stoner 63, those given stats make it almost impossible to get away.

It may not be the best weapon when it comes to suppression and ammo reserve, but it will offer the most in the LMG category.