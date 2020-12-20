The Groza is one of the new weapons arriving with Black Ops Cold War Season One.

The Groza is the first new assault rifle added to Black Ops Cold War since its release. It is a Russian bullpup AR that excels in closer to mid-range battles. It doesn't quite hold its own in longer range engagements, however.

This gun will take some getting used to for Black Ops Cold War players that have established themselves with other assault rifles. Once players get the hang of it though, they will find that the Groza can be a mean weapon to take to the battlefield.

The best Groza loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Image via Activision

Attachments

Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Underbarrell: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Barrel: 16.7 VDV Reinforced

16.7 VDV Reinforced Ammunition: VDV 60 RND Fast Mag

Advertisement

These attachments focus on its power in shorter to medium range fights. The recoil of the Groza becomes one of the lowest in Black Ops Cold War. On top of that, the Microflex LED is never a bad choice for Optics.

The Fast Mag as well, will keep the Groza full of ammunition and deliver a quicker reload to get into the fight. This loadout is great for the Groza in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer and can even be used in Warzone.

Secondary Weapon - Gallo SA12

Image via Activision

The Gallo SA12 shotgun is just plain nasty in Black Ops Cold War. It may not have the same one shot potential as the Hauer 77, but the increased rate of fire is enough to pop off multiple shots in the same time the Hauer would net the kill.

Since the Groza will be used for close and medium range fights, when a weapon swap is needed, the Gallo is perfect for backing off around a corner and letting the enemy close the gap. They'll be caught dead as soon as they enter the player's sights.

Equipment

Image via Activision

Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Tactical : Stimshot

: Stimshot Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Advertisement

The Semtex can do no wrong. It is a quick and easy way to get an explosive in place, sticking to enemies or the environment. For Tactical Equipment, the Stimshot is a solid choice. In closer battles, damage will be taken. Use the Stimshot to heal up before popping back out to fight.

In regards to the Field Upgrade, the Trophy System is one of the best available in Black Ops Cold War. Taking close and mid-range fights will often see the enemy try to push in. They will typically try and flush the player out with a barrage of lethal and tactical equipment. The Trophy System will let the Groza player hold their position.

Perks and Wildcard

Image via Activision

Wildcard : Perk Greed

: Perk Greed Tactical Mask

Flak Jacket

Tracker

Gearhead

Cold-Blooded

Ghost

Perk Greed is too good to pass up on just about any Black Ops Cold War loadout. Tactical Mask and Flak Jacket, combined with the Trophy System, will make enemy lethal and tactical equipment practically useless.

Tracker will let the Groza user to follow their next kill. Gearhead will keep those on a streak alive even longer. It gives an additional Field Upgrade and reduces its cool down. That means even more Trophy Systems can be put into play.

In the final Perk category, Cold-Blooded and Ghost are the way to go. These keep Black Ops Cold War players pretty incognito. AI-controlled Scorestreaks won't target the player.

Spy Planes won't highlight the player when they're moving or using a Scorestreak. It's the perfect way to top off a Black Ops Cold War Groza loadout that is simply about staying alive and doing damage.