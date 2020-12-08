Black Ops Cold War is delivering players a brand new way to Prestige.

Prestige has been revamped in the newest Call of Duty title. Before Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War, players are still able to reach the maximum rank of 55 and select the option to prestige.

Once the season officially begins, players will be able to put Prestige Keys to use. These Prestige Keys are earned after unlocking further Prestige levels. December 16th will give Black Ops Cold War fans plenty to grind for.

What do Prestige Keys do in Black Ops Cold War?

Image via Activision

Prestige Keys are unlocked at each Prestige level. In Black Ops Cold War, players do not lose their unlocked content after selecting Prestige. Instead, the rank simply resets and the grind begins again. Each time a player reaches the top rank, they can Prestige.

Prestige levels go up to Prestige Master level 200. That is the last Prestige that provides any sort of titled recognition. There is the chance to make it all the way to Prestige 1000, however. That's a lot of Prestige Keys to unlock.

Once Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War releases, a Prestige Shop will be available. The Prestige Shop is where players can use, or spend, their Prestige Keys that are earned after each Prestige level.

Image via Activision

Advertisement

Currently, the Prestige Shop has only confirmed that legacy emblems will be available. Prestige Icons from past games in the Black Ops series will be purchasable. How many Prestige Keys each cost is still a mystery.

It is also unknown whether other items will come to the Black Ops Cold War Prestige Shop. Prestige Keys will be a rare item, so it is safe to assume that the icons won't cost too many. It is also safe to assume that Treyarch has other rewards planned that can be bought with Prestige Keys.