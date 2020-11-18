The ability to Prestige is back in Black Ops Cold War, giving players something to do after reaching the top rank.

Prestige works a bit differently in Black Ops Cold War. Players still level up to rank 55. Once there, the option to Prestige becomes available. Unlike previous Call of Duty titles with a Prestige option, players do not lose unlocked weapons, attachments, and other earned rewards. Black Ops Cold War focuses on a Seasonal Prestige system. This allows Prestige progress to stay intact across multiple Black Ops Cold War seasons, once they go live.

What happens when you Prestige in Black Ops Cold War?

Image via Activision

Starting Black Ops Cold War gives players a rank of 1. From there, just playing the game sees the rank go up. Rewards such as weapons, equipment, and more can be earned. The highest rank that can be achieved is 55, and everything stays unlocked. After reaching rank 55, players can Prestige for the first time.

Every time a player chooses to Prestige, they unlock a new Sticker and Emblem pack to show off on their profile. When a player reaches Prestige 2 each season, a weapon blueprint will also be rewarded.

Prestige Season Levels are new to Black Ops Cold War and allow players to rank up to level 1000. Prestige Master Level is 200, but there is plenty of grind available after that. Players can unlock Prestige Keys every 50 levels to use for Prestige purchases.

Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War officially drops in December. Players can Prestige right now, but the true time to show off will be when the first season begins. There is plenty to do after hitting that first Prestige, second Prestige, or even fifth Prestige. The new Prestige system in Black Ops Cold War is chock-full of rewards and is sure to be popular.