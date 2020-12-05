Call of Duty players will have to wait for the first season of Black Ops Cold War and its integration with Warzone.

The official Call of Duty Twitter account did not exactly announce that the season is being delayed. Instead, they simply provided a new date for when Season 1 will arrive.

Season One is coming.



An unprecedented drop of free content arrives in #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone on 12/16.



— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 4, 2020

Originally scheduled for December 10, 2020, the date has changed to December 16, 2020. There was no reason given for the change, but some details were provided on what this first Black Ops Cold War season will bring.

Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 1 delayed

Call of Duty is touting Season One of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone as the biggest free content drop in Black Ops history. This will be the beginning of integration between Operators, weapons, player progression, and Battle Pass progression between Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

A new Warzone mode and map has been confirmed for launch. Over 30 Black Ops Cold War weapons will arrive in the battle royale along with Blueprint variants. There will also be a new Gulag experience.

The roadmap for Black Ops Cold War has long been known to players, but it is getting more real as the day approaches. New maps and modes, including the popular Raid and 2v2 Gunfight, are on the way.

2XP Prior to Season One Launch

Season One for #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone is now dropping on Dec. 16th.



Check out what’s coming below, and get ready for a new 2XP + 2WXP Weekend and free bundles next week!



— Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 4, 2020

Starting at 10 AM PT on December 12, 2020, another round of Double XP for rank and weapon level will go live. This will be available to Black Ops Cold War players until Season One launches.

There will also be two free bundles available for players to claim. Both give players an Epic Operator skin, a Blueprint, a Reticle, and a Weapon Charm. One goes a bit further and provides and Epic rarity Calling Card too.

This is going to be a huge content drop for Black Ops Cold War. The changes in Warzone are going to shake up the battle royale. The new additions to Black Ops Cold War are going to be welcomed warmly.