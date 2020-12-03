Raid, a popular map from Black Ops II, may make its return in Black Ops Cold War.

Black Ops Cold War has only seen one map return; a reskin of Nuketown labeled Nuketown '84. If Raid returns, it would be the second map to make its way into the new game from prior Call of Duty entries.

Black Ops 2 was released in 2012 and since then, Raid has only appeared again in COD Mobile. Recent leaks have indicated that Raid's time on the shelf may be over. The fan-favorite map could very well be on its way back into the spotlight with Black Ops Cold War.

Fan-favorite map Raid leaked for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Image via Activision

A popular Black Ops Cold War leaks Twitter account, @BlackOpsLeaks, has found information pertaining to Raid added to the game files. A specific line of code found mentions Raid and "s1," which could easily refer to the upcoming Season 1.

Now take this lightly...



RAID IS BACK FOR SEASON 1



We can see "s1_mp_raid_tu_cairo" in the files



Follow @BlackOpsLeaks for more❗ pic.twitter.com/9kRPe8qKvq — Adi Source | Black Ops Cold War Leaks (@BlackOpsLeaks) December 2, 2020

This clearly has some fans excited. New content for Season 1 is slowly leaking or being revealed by Treyarch. New maps, modes, and much more are sure to come when Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War arrives.

If Raid is indeed apart of Season 1, that’ll be a huge positive for Cold War. Hands down the best MP map in a Black Ops game in terms of how it plays. pic.twitter.com/JpgQEuBopp — Arthur (@OGKrushz) December 2, 2020

Of course, with any leak or datamined information, it needs to be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing is confirmed until it is officially in the game or confirmed by Treyarch.

Outside of COD Mobile though, this is the first mention of Raid in a Black Ops game in quite some time. Treyarch could be giving fans Raid back in Black Ops Cold War to deliver massive nostalgia.

All content for #Season1 of #BlackOpsColdWar has been leaked.



▫️ Four new MP maps.

▫️ Christmas/night themed Nuketown.

▫️ Black Ops 2 map, Raid.

▫️ Warzone: Rebirth Island map.

▫️ New operator skins, bundles and blueprints. pic.twitter.com/n6K6ObYA7s — The Cold Warzone - Leaks, News & More (@TheColdWarzone) December 2, 2020

Overall, Raid is one of the best designed maps in Call of Duty history. It has positions for every type of play style. There are long lanes for snipers, close up areas for SMG and shotgun players, and plenty of opportunities for incredible plays.

Raid was a highly favored competitive map and adding it to the Black Ops Cold War map pool could see it reach that status again, only this time in the CDL.