Fans are calling for Control to be removed from the CDL

Control in Black Ops Cold War isn't sitting well with players, and CDL fans are calling for the removal of the game mode from the Call of Duty League.

Fans are taking to social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter to voice their concerns about Control as a game mode in Black Ops Cold War and the CDL.

Control is a game mode that was brought back into Black Ops Cold War. In this mode, both teams alternate between attacking and defending. The goal is to defend or capture the zones. What makes the game mode competitive is the timer and the limited spawns.

The timer will pause as attackers attempt to capture a point, but their disadvantage is only having a limited number of spawns. However, attackers must also capture every zone in order to win the round. That's where the problems start to show.

Complaints about Control and the CDL

Complaints about Control in Black Ops Cold War have gained plenty of attention. New York Subliners player James "Clayster" Eubanks recently tweeted out his opinion on the Control game mode.

Seeing a lot of Control hate on the TL and the subreddit. Honestly, there’s a couple Narnia spawns that will be (hopefully) cleaned up and with 45s capture time, offense becomes much easier. Gotta figure out how to win O not just say “it’s chalked D wins.” There are methods. — NYSL Clayster (@Clayster) November 29, 2020

There was plenty of division and contemplation about Control in the comments. Many players agreed that Control wasn't that bad. According to them, it beats another year of Domination in the CDL. There was also plenty of advocation for Capture the Flag as the other CDL option over Control for Black Ops Cold War.

However, even the CTF fans were skeptical, and there didn't seem to be much faith in any mode replacing Control at all.

there’s no alternative either. i’m a CTF stan but i’m trying to think of CTF garrison it’s hurting my brain — OpTic Hitch (@hitchariide) November 29, 2020

Much of the backlash on Control in Black Ops Cold War comes from the wild imbalance that the game mode seems to have. At the moment, defense seems to be far too strong.

It is the balance of the mode itself that has been causing the backlash. Among the top complaints are the spawns that are too far away from the point, as a result of which they waste too much time. With the time limit being so relatively low, each far spawn is another hit to the attacking team.

The limited number of spawns also lends itself to the defending team. As long as the defending team can hunker down, the limited lives will favor defense. This, combined with the long capture times, makes winning offense far too difficult sometimes. Whichever team starts on defense first is likely to win the game.

Clayster believes that players should take more time to figure out how to win offense. Whether Treyarch will implement massive balance changes, however, is yet to be seen.