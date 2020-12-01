COD pro Attach offers his best AK-74u loadout in Black Ops Cold War

The AK-74u submachine gun is quickly moving up the ranks of the weapon tiers in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to the point where professional players are now using it.

For the majority of Black Ops Cold War's life cycle, the MP5 submachine gun has reigned supreme as the best of the best. Its damage and accuracy were next to none in the early going, making it the clear choice for a wide range of players.

However, last week, a nerf was applied to the MP5, reducing its overall damage range. While this didn't completely kill the weapon, it did allow some other SMGs to challenge it for the top spot in the class.

Since the nerf, players have found that the AK-74u might just be on par, if not ahead of, the MP5 in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer.

This is made evident by the fact that professional players, like Dillon "Attach" Price, are now making use of the iconic Call of Duty weapon.

Attach reveals his best AK-74u loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Image via Activision

Every professional player seems to equip a slightly different set of attachments for every weapon currently in the meta. This likely stems from the game's large array of stat-altering attachments. For example, some players like less recoil while others prefer more damage.

As such, if you're attempting to copy a pro player's class for a certain gun, you might want to make sure they match your play style. If you're a run-and-gun SMG player though, this loadout from Attach might just be right up your alley.

Advertisement

According to Attach, this is what a majority of pros are using on their AK-74u. However, you can always tinker with one or two attachments if you feel you need reduced recoil, more mobility, etc.

Of course, you can also simply copy the loadout straight from Attach, which is listed below.

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56

Barrel: 9.3" Extended

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Handle: Speed Tape

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

As you would expect, the loadout is pretty balanced across the board. While there are no damage-boosting attachments, the AK-74u really doesn't need any extra firepower.

All it truly needs is some help with the recoil, bullet velocity, and ADS time, which the above loadout provides.

If you want to play like a pro, Attach's AK-74u class is a perfect first step.