The best competitive loadouts for Black Ops Cold War

Image via Activision
Brandon Moore
ANALYST
Modified 21 Nov 2020, 08:59 IST
Feature
Black Ops Cold War has already seen a handful of competitive events since its release.

Call of Duty focuses heavily on competitive gameplay every year. Black Ops Cold War will be no different. The Call of Duty League (CODL) is switching back to a 4v4 variation, and several organizations have hosted tournaments to show off the game in its infancy.

Typically, competitive loadouts focus on Search and Destroy, though Domination and Hardpoint are two more game modes in the mix. Also, there are more competitive Call of Duty scenes than just the CDL, and the best competitive loadouts for Black Ops Cold War will have players dominating.

Black Ops Cold War: The best competitive loadouts

#1 - FFAR 1

Image via Activision
The FFAR 1 is widely considered the best assault rifle for Black Ops Cold War competitive play right now. Some players like to stick to the XM4 or AK-47, but will quickly find out that the FFAR 1 can outdo them all.

Attachments

  • Optic: Microflex LED
  • Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
  • Barrel: 20.3″ Takedown
  • Body: Steady Aim Laser
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Magazine: 34 RND
  • Handle: Speed Tape
  • Stock: Raider Stock
MP5

Image via Activision
The MP5 has received a slight nerf in Black Ops Cold War but still rules the submachine gun category. In fact, many consider the MP5 to be the best gun in the game, with some players even livid at the amount it gets used. The firearm is absolutely unstoppable and can rival any weapon with the right loadout.

Attachments

  • Barrel: 9.1″ Rifled
  • Body: Steady Aim Laser
  • Underbarrel: Foregrip
  • Handle: Speed Tape
  • Stock: Collapsed Stock

Remaining Class Options

Image via Activision
There is a reason nothing other than attachments were listed for the above weapon loadouts. In competitive Black Ops Cold War, those two weapons dominate. Whether rocking the FFAR 1 or MP5, though, players should migrate toward the same loadout for the remaining options.

That means perks, equipment, wildcard, and field upgrades for both weapon selections should be as follows.

Perks

  • Flak Jacket
  • Tactical Mask
  • Scavenger
  • Gearhead
  • Gung-Ho
  • Ninja

Equipment

  • Semtex Grenade
  • Flash Grenade
  • Trophy System

Wildcard

  • Perk Greed
Published 21 Nov 2020, 08:59 IST
Call of Duty Modern Warfare COD Black Ops Cold War
