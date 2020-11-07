100 Thieves have officially announced their Call of Duty League team that will be known as the LA Thieves.

It had been speculated for some time that Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag would have 100 Thieves enter the CDL. This all comes after the repurchasing of OpTic Gaming by Hector "H3CZ" Rodriguez. H3CZ is an owner of NRG Esports, who holds the Chicago Huntsmen CDL spot. That left the LA team open for the taking, as 100 Thieves went and took it. The LA Thieves are no longer a rumor.

Announcing a new Los Angeles team for the competitive Call of Duty League in 2021. #LAThieves pic.twitter.com/inO7TzNI7O — LA Thieves (@LAThieves) November 6, 2020

100 Thieves officially enter the Call of Duty League as the LA Thieves

For a long time, Nadeshot was adamant that his relationship with Activision, and the financial aspects of entering the CDL, would prevent 100 Thieves from having a spot. Those feelings have obviously changed with the announcement of the LA Thieves team. Many know 100 Thieves as COD champions prior to the CDL franchising. Along with President and COO John Robinson, Nadeshot broke down how the decision to create the LA Thieves came to be.

We are beyond excited to officially announce our return to competitive Call of Duty.



We’ve missed the community greatly this past year and cannot wait to begin competing under the @LAThieves banner. pic.twitter.com/acn55CfGba — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) November 6, 2020

LA Thieves roster announcement

Advertisement

Shortly following the LA Thieves announcement, the team started to fill in its roster. Former COD professional Muddawg is taking on the General Manager role for the team. Alongside that position, the first two starting players were announced too. SlasheR and Kenny were both a part of the back to back first place finishes in the 2019 CWL for 100 Thieves. Now, they are back home with the LA Thieves.

Joining Slasher and Ken on the starting roster is the Iceman himself, @TJHaLy!



Starting the year off as a sub will be the young gun @Drazah_.



Please welcome both to the LA Thieves! pic.twitter.com/yurbH3w9Q0 — LA Thieves (@LAThieves) November 6, 2020

The roster moves for the LA Thieves didn't stop there, however. The third starting roster spot will be filled by TJHaly. He was a longstanding member of the LA OpTic squad as they entered the CDL. Lastly, another LA OpTic member joins the team as a substitute player. Drazah, only 19 years old, has a long COD career ahead of him.

There is going to be much more to come for the LA Thieves in the near future. Nadeshot has mentioned a fourth player being announced soon. A coach is apparently in the works as well. It is wonderful to see 100 Thieves back in COD with the LA Thieves brand.