Nadeshot and the possibility of acquiring a CDL spot

Big Call of Duty competitive news has risen to the forefront once again. This time, moves are being made and other moves, well, are still being disputed. There is a lot to unpack here involving COD, the CDL, OpTic Gaming, NRG Esports, H3CZ, Nadeshot, and 100 Thieves. Right now, it is all speculation, but there are some facts that have made their way out of the scuffle.

H3CZ reportedly purchases OpTic Gaming

Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez is currently the owner and CEO of NRG Esports, which includes their associated franchises, the San Francisco Shock in Overwatch and the Chicago Huntsmen in Call of Duty. Previously, H3CZ was the owner of OpTic Gaming, before Immortals bought them specifically to enter the CDL.

Just recently, a report has come out stating that H3CZ has reacquired OpTiC Gaming. H3CZ has been quiet on Twitter regarding this news, leaving many people to speculate. This purchase is said to be separate from his current ties with NRG. If the report is true, H3CZ is said to own the CDL spot that OpTic holds, and he is supposedly looking to sell that spot, post league approval.

Nadeshot denies any chance of 100T entering CDL

Nadeshot on stream this morning was unsure if Hecz acquiring OpTic actually happened and stated 100T is not in financial position to enter CDL still. — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) October 1, 2020

Call of Duty competitive fans will know that Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag made a name for himself as a member of OpTic Gaming. He and H3CZ have a storied past and this just adds to that. When the CDL first announced the requirements to enter and its stance on franchising, some teams jumped at the chance. Nadeshot's 100T was not one of those teams.

Nadeshot has constantly stated that 100T does not have the financial means to pay into the CDL. Organizations have to pay a large entry fee, in addition to branding and contracts. After the H3CZ and OpTic announcement, Nadeshot expressed some skepticism about the acquisition. Regardless, he once again reiterated that 100T is not going to take a CDL spot.

Who could purchase the CDL spot?

If everything turns out to be true regarding the sale of the LA OpTic Call of Duty League spot, there are many potential buyers. It could very well be a random group of investors who have decided they want to take advantage of the sale or it could be someone very well known to the gaming community.

Nadeshot could easily be baiting viewers. 100T could have investors and sponsors willing to help front the cost of the CDL spot. Dr Disrespect could also purchase the spot. He has expressed interest in a COD team as of late, even going as far as announcing a team name. It could even be a combination of all three. Nadeshot, Doc, and some wealthy individuals, could all jump at the chance together.