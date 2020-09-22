Dr Disrespect announces San Diego Speed COD team

Dr Disrespect had previously hinted at owning a San Diego based Call of Duty team. All of that hinting has to lead somewhere, right? That somewhere may just be a team named the San Diego Speed. In a recent stream, Dr Disrespect responded to a donation from a viewer that requested a spot on his hinted at COD team. Doc immediately turned off his stream music and stated he had an announcement.

Dr Disrespect further hints a Call of Duty team with the name "San Diego Speed" pic.twitter.com/dDd1Oe3Jnz — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) September 21, 2020

Dr Disrespect went on to announce that he is creating a Call of Duty team:

“It's got a good ring to it, huh? San Diego Speed.”

He then called on investors to reach out, which was followed by his patented flip phone ringing. In true Dr Disrespect fashion, he answered the flip phone and immediately told the presumed nonexistent person on the other end to shut up, abruptly ending the call in the process.

Dr Disrespect's San Diego Speed and the CDL

At this point, it is uncertain what Dr Disrespect's Call of Duty team will look like. If the announcement does hold true, it is going to be a big move by the former Twitch, now YouTube, streamer. Currently, the Call of Duty League is full of teams associated with high level esports organizations. For another team to have a spot in the CDL, there would need to be an expansion. A one team expansion, however, is unlikely.

This means that the San Diego Speed would need to play in the CDL Challengers league. Call of Duty Challengers is often touted to be the pathway to the big leagues of the CDL. Amateur teams play in the Challengers league with rules that mimic the CDL. It is a way for teams and players to gain recognition as they strive for a spot with a professional team.

Advertisement

Who is on Dr Disrespect's COD team?

(Image Credit: Dallas News)

The San Diego Speed does not have an official roster at this point. During his stream, Dr Disrespect shouted the names of two well-known Call of Duty players. Those players are Patrick “ACHES” Price and Raymond “Rambo” Lussier. It is almost impossible that these two are going to be on the San Diego Speed team though. Dr Disrespect was more than likely “calling out” some players or just using their names as a way to get people talking, which he is something that he is quite good at.

ACHES is a player that has spent time with Cloud9, Team Envy, and LA Guerillas among others, winning championships in 2014 and 2018. His goal is to enter the CDL professional league, which makes it hard to believe he will have anything to do with Doc's team. ACHES is, instead, hoping for a pro team to reach out.

When it comes to Rambo, there is even less of a chance he is going to be associated with Dr Disrespect's San Diego Speed. Rambo saw success as a player, but as a coach, he reached the top of the mountain. He is currently the head coach and general manager for the Dallas Empire. For those that don't know, the Dallas Empire are the 2020 Call of Duty World Champions.

At the end of the day, Dr Disrespect knows how to make noise. Whether or not any of this is real will be found out eventually. In the meantime, it is safe to assume that he's serious about owning a team, but the name and any other details are probably still in the very early stages.