CDL 2020: Call of Duty League schedule, teams, prize pool and format

COD World League

The 2020 season is the inaugral season of the newly formed Call of Duty League: CDL. It is now in full swing with Round 7 recently culminating. Here is a brief rundown of the teams, schedules, prize pool and format for CDL 2020.

Call of Duty and Competitive Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is one of the most exciting entries in the storied Call of Duty franchise. The franchise had a previous competitive gaming league in the form of Call of Duty World League that began in 2016, and in its most recent season, it was played on Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. The total amount of prize money given out in the 2019 season amounted to $9 Million USD.

Call of Duty League 2020

The CDL 2020 is an exciting new Call of Duty league and it has managed to create a lot of hype around it with several big-name teams competing. In fact, several other teams are expected to follow suit after the potential success of the first season.

Teams in CDL 2020

A Total of 12 Franchises will be playing in the inaugral edition of 2020. Here are the Franchises that are competing and their current standings in the league after Round 7.

Atlanta FaZe- 170 Points Dallas Empire- 150 Points Chicago Huntsman- 130 Points Minnesota ROKKR- 110 Points Florida Mutineers- 100 Points Paris Legion- 50 Points Royal Ravens- 50 Points OpTic Gaming LA- 50 Points Toronto Ultra- 40 Points Seattle Surge- 40 Points New York Subliners- 40 Points Los Angleles Guerrillas- 20 Points

Format of CDL 2020

The League follows an unusual format, unlike other competitive leagues and hosts its tournaments very differently.

The league will have 12 regular tournaments and will only feature 8 of the 12 Franchises at a time, meaning that all teams will not attend each event.

At each tournament, the teams will be divided into groups of 4. The top 2 squads from each group will advance to the Elimination Bracket.

The top 2 squads will battle it out in the elimination bracket and determine the tournament's champion.

Each victory in the tournament is worth 10 points, with an additional 10 points to the overall winner of the tournament. A team can earn up to 50 points in a single tournament.

All CDL 2020 Tournaments will be online due to the current global situation

Points Distribution

1st Place- 50 points

2nd Place- 30 points

3rd/4th Place- 20 points

5th/6th Place- 10 points

7th/8th Place- 0 points

Event Schedule

CDL 2020 Schedule

You can follow the Event Schedule and check out previous tournaments that have already taken place from this link.

Launch Weekend Day 3

