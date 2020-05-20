PUBG Mobile: Deepak Chahar reveals his setup, Season 13 rank and more 

Deepak Chahar revealed his PUBG Mobile playing setup

Indian cricket team fast bowler Deepak Chahar revealed his PUBG Mobile playing setup in an Instagram story, which was posted on his sister’s account. In the video, the pacer can be seen using a four-finger claw setup and seems to be highly acquainted with the nuances of PUBG Mobile.

Usually, a four-finger claw setup is used by players that have been playing for a while as the system is not easy to master. The major advantages are that it allows PUBG Mobile players to aim, look around, move and shoot simultaneously, something that isn’t possible when using the thumb setup.

Thus, it seems highly likely that Deepak Chahar has been playing PUBG Mobile for quite some time, more so considering the achievements he revealed in the video.

While talking to his sister, Deepak Chahar mentioned that he had reached the Ace tier in Season 12 and that he was currently on Crown 4 in Season 13. Once a season ends, each player’s tier is brought down a couple of rungs to ensure uniformity and to make their path to the top more challenging.

However, mere days after PUBG Mobile Season 13 was rolled out, Deepeak Chahar finds himself at Crown 4, which is just a tier and three sub-tiers below the Ace bracket.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 was rolled out recently

PUBG Mobile Season 13 was released on 13th May 2020 and it brought in a host of new features, including the Mad Miramar map, the Bluehole mode, exciting new outfits and weapon skins among others.

Recently, a 14MB patch update also came out, which attempted to fix the numerous bugs and glitches the players had been encountering post the 0.18.0 update.

PUBG Mobile Season 14, meanwhile, is expected to hit the global servers on 14th June 2020, a couple of days after PUBG Mobile Season 13 is expected to culminate. Akin to previous seasons, the 0.19.0 update would be available a few days before the next season commences.

Indian cricketers have shown their love for PUBG Mobile previously

Indian cricketers have shown their love for PUBG Mobile

As for Deepak Chahar, he is not the first Indian cricketer to display his adulation towards PUBG Mobile. Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal have all been previously spotted playing the title.

In fact, Kuldeep Yadav, in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, had opened up on how Yuzvendra Chahal represented the biggest fan of PUBG Mobile.

Thus, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that another Indian cricketer aka Deepak Chahar has revealed his love for PUBG Mobile and that he has found an apt companion during the lockdown.