Kuldeep Yadav reveals which Indian cricket team member plays PUBG Mobile the most

Indian Cricketers have often been pictured playing PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has become one of the most loved mobile games over the past couple of years and countless users have gotten hooked onto the third-person shooting game. In fact, that trend had also seemingly engulfed the Indian cricket team a while back, with numerous pictures circulating of the cricketers playing PUBG Mobile when waiting for a flight.

In an exclusive Live Instagram session with Sportskeeda, Kuldeep Yadav spilled the beans on the players that actively played PUBG Mobile while he also termed Yuzvendra Chahal as the biggest fan of the game.

“Mahi bhai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant and me, we all play PUBG Mobile. It is a good time pass to play for a while. Chahal plays PUBG Mobile a lot and he might be the biggest fan of the game,” Kuldeep added.

Several Indian cricketers play PUBG Mobile

Kedar Jadhav is an avid player of PUBG Mobile

Over the past few months, there have been numerous images of cricketers playing PUBG Mobile while relaxing in their rooms or waiting to catch a bus or a flight.

The likes of Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami and Shikhar Dhawan are also known to enjoy the game quite a bit, with the current Chennai Super Kings all-rounder perhaps the best of the lot.

Kedar Jadhav, who seemingly takes the game very seriously, has been portrayed as the IGL (in-game leader) who issues calls to his teammates during PUBG Mobile. MS Dhoni, meanwhile, likes to play aggressively, much like his batting.

Mohammed Shami, on the other hand, usually plays PUBG Mobile on his tab and relishes sniping opportunities, often knocking down his enemies from long-range.

Shikhar Dhawan, too, has had experience of playing the game regularly, with a source saying that he enjoys PUBG Mobile with his wife as well when at home.

Advertisement

Kuldeep and Chahal enjoy a wonderful chemistry on the field as well

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal share a wonderful chemistry, both on the field as well as off it. While the former was quick to praise the latter’s propensity to indulge in a game of PUBG Mobile, the left-arm spinner also opened up on how he loved bowling alongside the leg-spinner.

“It is beneficial when Chahal and I bowl together and we inspire each other to perform even better. The more we bowl together, the better understanding we have. I personally love bowling alongside Chahal,” Kuldeep elaborated.

As for PUBG Mobile, the developers of the game recently released its latest update 0.18.0 on the 7th of May 2020. The update brought about several new modes and features, including Mad Miramar, Canted Sight, Cheer Park among others.

The PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass would also be released on the 13th of May 2020 and much like the recent update, would give players a chance to get their hands on some scintillating outfits and weapon skins.