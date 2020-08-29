Post Malone joins Envy Gaming and Dallas Empire as co-owner

Austin Richard Post, known globally as musical sensation Post Malone, has become the latest celebrity to join the lucrative world of eSports.

Team Envy announced that the 25-year-old American has acquired an undisclosed equity stake in the Dallas-based gaming organization. This news was confirmed by Post Malone himself, who tweeted the following announcement:

Happy to announce i’m now part owner of @DallasEmpire

Let’s take this throne and win these playoffs:) pic.twitter.com/5Fz282Xeot — Posty (@PostMalone) August 28, 2020

Envy Gaming owns and operates several eSports teams like Dallas Fuel, of the Overwatch League, and Dallas Empire, of the Call of Duty League.

Envy and Post Malone revealed their partnership ahead of the Call of Duty League Championship weekend, where Dallas Empire will be competing on Saturday, the 29th August.

Team Envy x Post Malone

Post Malone's deal was exclusively brokered by his representation at London Entertainment Group, Electric Feel Entertainment, and United Talent Agency.

Team Envy and Dallas Empire both took to Twitter to welcome the singer-songwriter to the world of competitive gaming:

Post Malone is the latest high-profile name to invest in eSports and is an avid gamer himself, having played games such as Call of Duty: Warzone and PUBG.

He joins the likes of Offset (100 Thieves), Drake (FaZe Clan), The Weeknd (Overactive Media) and, most recently, Logic and Pusha T, who joined Chaos Esports Club as co-owners.

On the sports front, Professional NBA player Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers also recently invested in FaZe Clan.

In a statement, as reported by The Verge, Post Malone said:

"I grew up in Texas and I’ve been gaming my whole life, so this just really felt right."

"I have always wanted to be a part of bringing gaming into the professional sports world so to be involved with what Envy is doing in my hometown feels like such a perfect fit."

As reported by PRnewswire, the CEO of Envy Gaming, Andy Rymer, noted:

"Post Malone is a cultural icon who brings a massive fan following to everything that he does, whether it's music, entertainment or gaming."

The owner of Envy Gaming and Chief Gaming Officer, Mike Rufail, added:

"I first met Post at Posty Fest in Arlington last November. We had a very real chat about his love for video games."

"He's a genuine gamer who brings a lot of effort and personality into everything he does. I couldn't be happier to have him invest and build with us."

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter related to Post Malone joining Envy:

I met @PostMalone at Posty Fest last year. The dude is a gamer through and through. Having him join @Envy as a part owner is so sick. Welcome to the team brother. Let's get these Ws. — Mike Rufail (@hastr0) August 28, 2020

Post Malone joining Envy maybe the best signing of the year — Jonathan Green (@Depth_Levitee) August 28, 2020

Posty invested in envy, not sure if “envy picked up post Malone” is the correct verbiage to use, considering he didn’t get picked up, rather he picked them up 💀💀💀 — w (@WillsDesigns) August 28, 2020

this is so fireeeeee — davis. (@hitchariide) August 28, 2020

This is awesome! Welcome to the world of esports! — UYU | Ashes (@thyAshes) August 28, 2020

Post Malone's partnership comes at a time when the Dallas Empire team is gearing up for the finals of the Call of Duty League.

Watch them in action on Saturday, 29th August at 2:30 PM CT (30th August, Sunday, 1:00 AM IST).

