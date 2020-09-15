Is Activision still upset with Nadeshot?

The relationship between Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag and Activision goes back a long way. Nadeshot is arguably the most well-known and popular Call of Duty professional of all time. He was a part of a historic OpTic Gaming roster that had several first-place finishes in variuos tournaments. For over a decade, Nadeshot has been playing Call of Duty in some form or the other.

He brought new eyes to the franchise during his time as a competitive player. However, in 2015, Nadeshot retired from COD, and a year later, he announced the formation of 100 Thieves. As the founder of 100T, he quickly acquired esports teams and content creators to help build the brand to its fullest.

Bad blood between Nadeshot and Activision

The healthy relationship between Activision and Nadeshot eventually unravelled. Everyone has their theories on what might have happened behind the scenes. The one thing everyone knows, though, is that Nadeshot refused to enter the Call of Duty League when Activision offered 100T a spot.

When the CDL began, Activision insisted that teams adjust their brands or create new brands specific to Call of Duty. Thus, teams were formed like NRG's Huntsmen and Envy's Dallas Empire.

Teams were also responsible for salaries, hometown playing responsibilities and a reported $25 million fee just to enter the league. Nadeshot's 100T COD team won two COD majors in 2019 and finished second at the COD World Championship event. Once franchising became a necessity, however, 100T was not interested.

Nadeshot has stated multiple times that it would not have been a good investment for 100 Thieves. Call of Duty was not the game it once was at the time. Fortunately, the most recent CDL season for COD: Modern Warfare was wildly successful even with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing things online. Nevertheless, Nadeshot made his decision to avoid the CDL. This is seen as the reason Nadeshot has been mistreated by Activision.

Activision's treatment of Nadeshot

Activision recently implemented creator codes in Call of Duty for Modern Warfare and Warzone. Much like Fortnite, COD now allows in-game purchases to be bought alongside a creator code to support hardworking COD creators. Some top players and content creators were left out, though. The likes of Scump, DrDisrespect, and of course, Nadeshot, did not receive creator codes.

Every pro player and every major influencer that creates COD content should have a creator code. I don't understand why they would be left out, it only creates massive value/upside for all parties



Conversely, leaving them out only invites massive negativity.

Nadeshot has also been left out of several tournaments. When it comes to Twitch Rivals Warzone tournaments, Nadeshot has not seen an invite.

He was also upset about not being invited to the Vikkstar $210,000 Warzone Showdown in the first few weeks of the competition. Nadeshot has talked about his gratitude towards Activision for making COD: Warzone a new era in Call of Duty.

COD as a whole is much more fun for Nadeshot now, and he is thankful for that. Still, he does not harbour the best feelings towards Activision regarding other matters.

Me watching all my friends play Cold War

The final straw, however, has to be the fact that Nadeshot did not get an early access code to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Several prominent players and streamers were given codes to play the new COD game early.

Nadeshot not being one of them has caused some outrage from his fans. If there is anything that shows Activision may not be fond of Nadeshot, it is this. Denying early access to Nadeshot but giving it to some others is all the proof anyone needs that the bad blood is there.