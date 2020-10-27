100 Thieves reportedly entering CDL as the LA Thieves

A major development at the Call of Duty League may be happening, as 100 Thieves has reportedly purchased a spot in the CDL as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is on the horizon. OpTic Gaming previously held this spot.

The former CEO of OpTic Gaming, Hector "H3CZ" Rodriguez, purchased OpTic earlier this month in another significant mover for the CDL and esports as a whole. Once H3CZ made the purchase, he possessed two different Call of Duty League slots: the Chicago Huntsman and the current OpTic slot.

Considering that H3CZ likely wants to stay in Chicago, a spot was made available for another large organization, like 100 Thieves.

100 Thieves to enter CDL under different guise?

The founder of 100 Thieves, Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag, has talked about a possible CDL spot in the recent past but has continued to deny any claims of the LA Thieves coming to fruition. However, sources say that the deal truly has gone through, and the LA Thieves will be making an appearance in the CDL.

Nadeshot has continued to talk about the pricing of individual esports teams and has claimed that a spot in the Call of Duty League would be too expensive for his organization.

Recently, due to the same claims and reasons, 100 Thieves pulled out of the CS: GO League following a finals matchup that featured 100 Thieves. Even with the strong performance and a second-place finish, 100 Thieves would play their last game in CS: GO as it's no longer worth it to them, supposedly.

Backing out of the CS: GO League could be caused by two things. The first would be that Nadeshot was serious and that the CS: GO League simply isn't worth it any longer. The other scenario would be that 100 Thieves planned to purchase the CDL spot from H3CZ and OpTic, which was an opportunity only recently made available.

To do so, they may have needed to back out of CS: GO and allocate that money towards the Call of Duty League.

Regardless of the scenario, sources report that LA Thieves will be a team involved in the CDL for the upcoming Call of Duty release. While H3CZ runs the Chicago Huntsman, 100 Thieves will take over an LA spot, and Call of Duty will have a ton of great competition.