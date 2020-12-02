Top five changes players want in 1st Season of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Although Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has mesmerized players ever since its release, it still has a long way to go.

The current state of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is far from perfect, and the community has requested multiple times for some changes to be implemented.

Most of these requests poured in on Reddit, where the developers responded with positive remarks. However, when pro players asked about a ranked system, the outcome was not as enticing.

Compiling all the top requests from the community, portrays what Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War needs in Season 1.

Top 5 changes players want in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Welcome, December



✅ Black Ops Cold War Season 1

✅ Classified Warzone Experience

✅ New Zombies Content

✅ New Maps, Modes & Weapons

✅ 2X Weapon XP Events

✅ And More



...is coming later this month! pic.twitter.com/LzDXWwfoox — Black Ops Cold War News (@CODColdWarNews) December 1, 2020

1)Ranked mode - Professional Call Of Duty player Seth "Scump" Abner recently got into a Twitter argument with developers from Treyarch. In fact, their response was for the community to be more patient and grateful.

Similarly, popular streamers have also reported how SBMM is ruining Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Thus, improving player-developer interaction and regulating a proper ranked mode should be on the top of the priority list.

While casual players have requested for unique game modes, professionals and streamers want a proper ranking system.

2) New maps and modes: Treyarch has recently introduced a remastered version of Nuketown. Thus, it is fair to expect several more maps coming to Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The Subliners #ColdWar Hotline, presented by @MetrobyTmobile, had so many voicemails that 2 videos were made. Get the best attachments, maps and strategies from the New York squad below... and be on the lookout for part 2 soon. Did your question make the cut? pic.twitter.com/vVc4Pq9SEk — NYSL (@Subliners) November 27, 2020

Call Of Duty: Warzone will also be integrating with Black Ops Cold War. Thus, it is plausible to expect that many new maps would be added to Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War before 10th December 2020(1st Season).

Simultaneously, COD Zombies HQ reported in a YouTube video that three new maps are coming to Zombies mode in a DLC. Treyarch also responded to some of the community requests about Zombie mode glitches and bugs.

We’ve also addressed an issue in Zombies that was causing lower-than-targeted Weapon XP earn rates in solo matches and in later rounds.



To thank everyone for their patience, we’re planning additional 2X Weapon XP events in December! We’ll keep you posted on dates and times. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 30, 2020

Most of these glitches allowed players to farm XP or offered a low-XP return during the Double Weapon XP week in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

3) Changes in Zombies -

ZOMBIES

Progression

Addressed an issue that was causing lower-than-targeted Weapon XP in solo matches and in later rounds.

Addressed an issue where the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod wasn't consistently awarding Weapon XP when equipped.

Treyarch announced in a few tweets about the purpose of the latest patch on 30th November. They mentioned:

"We’ve also addressed an issue in Zombies that was causing lower-than-targeted Weapon XP earn rates in solo matches and in later rounds. To thank everyone for their patience, we’re planning additional 2X Weapon XP events in December! We’ll keep you posted on dates and times."

4) Weapon changes: While there are several nerfs and buffs players want, some of them take precedence because of how broken these weapons feel in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The Sniper Rifles need a nerf, as several players have reported how effective it is. This has resulted in players adapting a camping play style in multiplayer mode, thereby not even allowing the opponent to spawn.

Similarly, Treyarch has also addressed the time it takes to max out weapons in Multiplayer or Zombies mode. They mentioned in the patch notes:

"Increased Weapon XP earn rates for both Multiplayer and Zombies."

The AUG and the Type 63 need tweaks, and some SMGs need to be appropriately balanced. Various players mentioned how some of these weapons feel too weak while compared to AK-74u or AK-47 in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

5) Warzone before Season 1: Players are quite excited to see if Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and emulate the same experience of Warzone. Perhaps with the plans in mind, Treyarch will exceed the community's expectations.

.@Arcitys gives his Top 3 Competitive Wishlist for Black Ops Cold War 😂



🚫 DOMINATION

🤷‍♂️ SLIDE CANCELING

✅ BALANCED GUNS



What are THREE things that you hope to see come the games release? 👀#EZAF pic.twitter.com/Glz7jgWr4V — Atlanta FaZe (@ATLFaZe) September 18, 2020

The Classified Warzone experience will be a lot like Alcatraz in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4. The location chosen might be the fabled Vozrozhdeniye Island, which was ruled by the Soviets.

It is still uncertain whether Call Of Duty: Warzone will get a Season 7. Similarly, a BR mode for Black Ops Cold War seems unlikely so soon as well. Hopefully, it will be added shortly after properly integrating them both.