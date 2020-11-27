Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies might get three iconic DLC maps soon

Leakers and data miners have discovered that Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies will be getting new DLC maps.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 goes live on December 1 and after Double XP week, Treyarch may be taking it up a notch with these latest maps.

Black Ops Cold War has been rife with issues since launch and Zombies mode has not been spared. Most recently, Treyarch had to issue a hot-fix to get rid of a bug that granted more weapon XP than intended in Zombies mode. However, Treyarch may be able to appease unsatisfied fans with some of the maps reportedly coming to the game with future DLC.

Leaks and theories suggest Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies will get three new DLC maps

According to popular YouTuber COD Zombies HQ, the downloadable game files for Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War have several hints pointing to new maps.

He mentioned that three distinct audio files hint at the inclusion of new maps in Zombie mode.

These Easter Eggs came as three songs that OG Call Of Duty Zombie players would instantly recognize. The first one was the snippet of a song named "The One."

This harmonic Easter Egg alludes to an old map called Shi No Numa. This was a part of the iconic game Call Of Duty World At War. Players have speculated from this information that the second map to be added will be Verruckt, which was the second Zombies map in World At War.

The other audio snippet is from "115," a song that debuted in the Kino Der Toten map.

The third and final audio track was easily recognizable for the Call Of Duty community. "The Beauty Of Annihilation" was a song from Call Of Duty Black Ops: Zombies.

Leakers suggest that Treyarch might follow down the path of the previous Call Of Duty games. Thus, the DLC maps coming to the game might feature Fire Base Z in Vietnam, a remastered Kino Der Toten in Berlin, and perhaps a remastered Shi No Numa.

While speculation about Verruckt does exist, the leaks don't directly point at its inclusion.

COD Zombies HQ also mentioned that Fire Based Z might be released first in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies. But it is important to remember that Treyarch has not announced anything about new maps coming to the game.

Players are expecting that an official announcement will be made sometime after December 10.

