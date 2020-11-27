The Weapon XP rate in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies is broken beyond recognition

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Double XP week has begun but a bug in Zombies mode made it so that Treyarch had to issue a hot-fix at the beginning of the week.

Recently, Treyarch announced the Double XP and Double Weapon XP week in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Along with this, the iconic Nuketown '84 map was also added to the game.

for anyone trying to take advantage of leveling weapons in cold war play zombies its really broken atm you get a LOT of weapon xp — Frosty ❄ (@I_Frosty_) November 25, 2020

Reports from players at the beginning of Double XP week said that Zombies mode granted much more weapon XP than it should have. This allowed players to level up weapons much faster than normal.

The grind for maxing weapons in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is quite strenuous and players were hoping that this Double XP week would help out. But the bug in Zombies made it much easier than it should have been.

It was abused by players before Treyarch issued a hot-fix.

Players report that Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Double XP and Double XP week feels broken

Treyarch's official blog post about the issue in Zombies mode said:

"Addressed an issue that allowed players to earn more weapon XP than intended in Zombies during 2WXP events. This fix includes new general weapon XP tuning which will result in faster overall weapon leveling in Zombies."

Popular YouTuber PrestigeIsKey spoke extensively about this bug in one of his videos. He mentioned how the weapon leveling became too fast after the Double Weapon XP week.

Players started grinding Zombie mode for hours before the hot-fix went live. This resulted in several players ranking up their weapons to the highest level in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

PrestigeIsKey mentioned:

"If you look at it in actuality, it is just attachments you're unlocking and it's just camouflage challenges you're unlocking. If people want to rank up their weapons fast, that should be okay, but in this case, it was happening with every other train of Zombies."

He also mentioned that he ranked up his sniper to the max level in just one Zombie match. This is not usual at all, even during a Double Weapon XP week.

Not tonight babe, I need to max out my weapons levels during the double weapon XP event in Call of Duty Cold War Zombies :) — Gum Cuzzler: Forever (@AtomskV1) November 25, 2020

After the hot-fix, the weapon XP earned while playing Zombie mode became slower.

PrestigeIsKey also spoke about the pitfalls of thinking that a higher level is a sign of improved skill. He emphasized that going up 12 levels within an hour in Zombie mode isn't going to help players improve.

"If this is what the XP rates are like with a Double XP weekend, I do not want to know what they are like without it. There is an issue somewhere, and I hope somebody from Treyarch will look at this," he said.

Finally got Diamond Snipers after 40,000 Kills. @Activision please reduce the amount of XP it takes to level up weapons, it gets so boring after 16+ hours of using the same gun.

—————————————#coldwarzombies #CallOfDutyBlackOpsColdWar #ColdWar #Zombies pic.twitter.com/35jl7Wq80n — iEnVy-Omega (@DakotaWilliam9) November 24, 2020

This bug is not what players expected when Treyarch announced the Double XP week in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. While the grind for weapons in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War may be long, a bug that can be abused to get ahead of others is just as bad.

