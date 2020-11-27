How to maximize weapon XP in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

There is a secret method to earn more XP in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Double XP Week!

2XP, Double Weapon XP, and Nuketown 24/7 will be available in Black Ops Cold War tomorrow, Nov. 24 at 10AM PT.



Double XP ends Nov. 30 at 10AM PT. #BlackOpsColdWar pic.twitter.com/eJn1hRqKIW — Black Ops Cold War News (@CODColdWarNews) November 23, 2020

Players have recently reported how the Double XP and Double Weapon XP week in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is broken beyond recognition.

Treyarch was quick to add a hot-fix that solved the problem of gamers earning more XP. However, reports suggest that they have found a way to earn maximum XP during this week.

Now live in #BlackOpsColdWar:



✅ Nuketown 24/7

✅ Double XP

✅ 2x Weapon XP pic.twitter.com/BuNswUCztT — Black Ops Cold War News (@CODColdWarNews) November 24, 2020

Several YouTubers and Twitter users have posted their efforts for the community to try out. Players need to head over to the Zombie mode in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to earn more XP during the event.

Ranking up weapons swiftly during Double Weapon XP week in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombie mode

Popular YouTuber Glitching Queen released a video explaining a secret method to gain more XP. She began by mentioning that there was something odd going on with weapon XP in Zombie mode.

Players can effectively max out their weapons just by playing one round of Zombies in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Concurrently, those on PlayStation consoles teaming up with friends would get an exclusive weapon XP bonus.

Party Boost allows gamers to get up to 60% more XP than those going solo. This feature is not available for Xbox or PC players, which makes it a bit unfair.

A majority of the weapons in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War go up to level 55. Players playing on PCs and Xbox's can take advantage of the Double XP week by following the instructions in the video.

The difficulty rises as the weapon level gets higher. Players had also reported that this prolonged grind could be frustrating in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Image via Glitching Queen

Glitching Queen said:

"The method I'm going to show you is the best and can earn you the most XP. Be on PlayStation and have a buddy that's on PlayStation. Load in Die Maschine and only have one player shooting, only play up to Round 3, and then restart the game."

This trick effectively gives a massive boost to weapons XP even if the firearm is on 50+ level. All that players need to do is play till around round three in Zombie mode. In reality, this is more than triple the XP players usually earn.

Image via Glitching Queen

Glitching Queen showed that it only needed 34 kills in three rounds to get a 55% XP boost. However, after round three, the XP count gradually decreases. This is perhaps an effect of the hot-fix Treyarch added.

Regardless, this neat little trick will help players rank up their weapons in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War more efficiently than ever.

