Nickmercs hints at returning to competitive Fortnite and discusses the current state of Call Of Duty: Warzone

Keyboard and mouse players better watch out as Nick "Nickmercs" Kolcheff is coming back to competitive Fortnite.

As one of the pillars of the Fortnite community, Nickmercs returning to the game after eight long months is big news. In the video, Nickmercs mentions that over the weekend, he has played over 80 Fortnite matches.

When fans asked him on chat whether he would try out competitive Fortnite, Nickmercs responded by saying that he is currently grinding duos with Ali "SypherPK" Hassan.

Nickmercs recently explained on stream why Fortnite is much more competitive than Call Of Duty: Warzone. He also hinted at returning to competitive Fortnite with a proper coach.

Nickmercs returns to Fortnite after a long absence and speaks about competitive FPS games

For anyone that has been there from the beginning, Nickmercs is one of the top Fortnite streamers of all time. His contribution towards the Fortnite community is unparalleled.

Well, fuck. Fully addicted to Fortnite again. New binds, all that. Catch ya on the bus. - Demon Mercs 😈 — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) November 25, 2020

Thus, when Nickmercs talks about coming back to the competitive Fortnite scene, it is impossible for fans to remain calm.

He went on to mention that fans might see him teaming up with his friends for FNCS. In fact, Nickmercs is looking for a Fortnite coach, and might pay them by the minute to get him up to speed.

Good morning ☀️



Hangin’ with the pup for a bit, look at my man. Intros then I’m on! Warzone into Fortnite! See y’all soon. https://t.co/Etk8WeG3Wa #MFAM | #FaZeUp pic.twitter.com/gMHIx9mqBs — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) November 23, 2020

There were several mentions on the chat, with one of the most notable ones being Kyle "Mongraal" Jackson. This might just turn out to be one of the best teams of all time. Thus, fans are eager to see this combination in competitive Fortnite.

Nickmercs said:

"I want to be a Fortnite pro again...I love that game...it's like chess compared to every other esports shooter."

The reason why Fortnite is so competitive is because players have to do a lot more than just shoot and survive. Unlike other BR games, Fortnite players have to focus on building, editing, rotating, shooting, surviving, and much more.

Fortnite is arguably one of the most intense video games ever created. Compared to other FPS shooter titles, it can be extremely challenging, which is why it has a high skill requirement.

Subsequently, Nickmercs also highlighted some salient features that differentiate Call Of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite Battle Royale. He said:

"Warzone is in the worst state it has ever been in for tournaments. All the bots are playing Cold War."

Nickmercs also pointed out that the Warzone community stands divided right now. The reason for this is because stream-sniping in Warzone is much easier than it is in Fortnite.

Similarly, he mentioned how the Warzone tournaments are stuck in a shabby state. In comparison, Fortnite tournaments are much more enjoyable and competitive.

Call Of Duty: Warzone tournaments are infested with cheaters, and this is affecting the game negatively. However, the developers and organizers are trying their best to regulate these contests as much as they can.

It is quite clear that Nickmercs feels Fortnite is much more competitive than Call Of Duty: Warzone. Competitive players have to be much more skillful and aware in Fortnite, when compared to Warzone.

In all fairness, Nickmercs returning to competitive Fortnite would be a sight to behold. Fans will hopefully get to experience the thrill of Nickmercs playing in the FNCS in the near future.

