Treyarch confirms and assures a fix for 'Low Weapon XP' glitch in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies mode has been facing recurring issues during the Double XP week event.

Recently, Treyarch announced Double XP and Double Weapon XP week in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Accompanying this, the iconic Nuketown '84 map was also added to the game.

Things that should be fixed for cold war zombies.



1. Stop nerfing the weapons.. they are all already completely horrible meta is literally 3 weapons for high round



2. Raise XP and WXP gain to match even to MP

3. Fix the progression issues first not glitches people are using. — ⚔️🧟Ungodlyqueen🧟⚔️ (@Ungodlyqueenx) November 26, 2020

The grind for leveling up weapons in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is quite taxing and players anticipated that this Double XP week would assist them. However, the recurring bugs and glitches in Zombies mode have made it difficult for players to rank up.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies mode faces a low XP glitch

At first, players reported how it was easy to earn Weapons XP in Zombie mode. Treyarch issued a hot-fix to fix this issue that came with bugs of its own.

Treyarch's official blog post about the issue in Zombies mode said:

"Addressed an issue that allowed players to earn more weapon XP than intended in Zombies during 2WXP events. This fix includes new general weapon XP tuning which will result in faster overall weapon leveling in Zombies."

Popular streamers and content creators like PrestigeIsKey, COD Zombies HQ, and Glitching Queen have all proposed different ways to rank up quickly. But the hot-fix has made it incredibly difficult for players.

Treyarch says there’s an issue “causing lower than intended weapon XP in Zombies.” They are looking to release a fix ASAP. pic.twitter.com/yTEDUdYGK5 — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) November 28, 2020

This is because players are facing a significant issue with low weapon XP. One of the notable Tweets about this issue came from @charlieINTEL, stating that the glitch is "causing lower than intended weapon XP in Zombies.”

Thus, Treyarch is finding it difficult to find a proper balance between giving high and low XP for weapons. Some other glitches and bugs accompany the Zombie mode in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

For instance, players have reported that there are sneaky ways to only play up till round three in Zombie mode to get a 50% Weapons XP bonus. Contrarily, the higher a player goes in Zombie mode, the less weapon XP they earn.

According to fans on Reddit, Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies initially allowed players to level up weapons four times as fast during the Double Weapons XP event. It seems that while previously Zombies offered a considerable boost to XP earnings it now provides very little.

Finally got Diamond Snipers after 40,000 Kills. @Activision please reduce the amount of XP it takes to level up weapons, it gets so boring after 16+ hours of using the same gun.

—————————————#coldwarzombies #CallOfDutyBlackOpsColdWar #ColdWar #Zombies pic.twitter.com/35jl7Wq80n — iEnVy-Omega (@DakotaWilliam9) November 24, 2020

The fact that not everyone wants to play multiplayer to rank up their weapons is quite apparent. Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War developers will have to take this into consideration before Season 1 kicks off.

It is usual for players to rank up their weapons to max level during such an event, as some of them might require over 1000+ kills. Thus, Zombies mode can be quite productive.

Image via - Reddit

According to u/x3shack on Reddit, the weapon XP rate in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is going to remain this way. This might be the direct aftermath of players taking advantage of glitches and bugs in the beginning of the week.

Nevertheless, Treyarch has assured the community that they will look into the matter. Hopefully, players will be able to use the remainder of Double XP week to rank up their weapons swiftly.