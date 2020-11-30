Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies glitch allows players to farm infinite XP on Die Maschine

A glitch in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies allows players to farm infinite weapons XP.

Recently, Treyarch added the Double XP and Double Weapon XP week to Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. At the same time, the Nuketown '84 map was also added to the game.

While several players play multiplayer mode to level up their weapons, others choose the Zombies mode in Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

A glitch discovered by YouTuber JB's Adventures shows how players can effectively get below the map and kill innumerable Zombies. This glitch works perfectly on Die Maschine, and the video shows players exactly how to execute it.

From the looks of it, this glitch can be game-breaking, and players might start abusing it in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombie mode glitch allows players to get below the map

Players are tired of the grind for leveling up weapons in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. It takes a considerable amount of time, and players predicted that this Double XP week would assist them.

😳 might try the god mode zombies glitch on cold war and see if i can get to round 100 — And y (@DeadxSloth) November 22, 2020

Instead, the Double XP event brought several bugs and glitches to the game that players are now taking advantage of. Apparently, one of these bugs allows players to go into god mode while fighting zombies.

It is typical for players to want to rank up their weapons to max level during such an event. Most of the guns need over 1000+ kills to do so and normally take a lot of time. Thus, finding glitches like this in Zombie mode can help rank up the weapon swiftly.

Players need to follow a specific pattern to execute this glitch properly. Firstly, players need to jump into the exact spots shown by JB's Adventures. This will help them become invisible to the Zombies on the Die Maschine map.

Players will also need Quick Revive and Juggernaut on Tier 2. Otherwise, they would die during the latter stages. Players must also position themselves close to the ammo reload area to not run out of bullets.

Executing this properly can take down scores of Zombies without being seen. But it is important to note that players need to follow the video's instructions and position themselves properly on Die Maschine to get under the map.

Treyarch speaking about fixing glitches and bugs in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombie mode

Image via - @charlieINTEL Twitter

Treyarch's official blog post did not mention anything about this issue in Zombies mode. However, it won't be long before they address this issue where players can teleport under the map.

The Zombies mode in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War needs immediate fixing before Treyarch can add other maps.

Treyarch has assured the community that they will look at all the issues, ranging from low weapons XP to game-breaking glitches.