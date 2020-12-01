Possible changes with latest Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War patch

The next Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update will change several elements that players have been requesting.

According to famous YouTuber WhosImmortal, this next update will be unlike any previous one. As the game is building towards its first season, Treyarch wants to make sure everything is balanced correctly.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has recently been under intense scrutiny. While some players complained about the BMM in the game, others raised issues about glitches and bugs in the Zombies mode.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 drops on 10th December 2020, and these changes will be instrumental before it begins.

Predicted changes for latest patch updates of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Most of these changes are to balance out the game. The Double XP and Double Weapons XP event created a brief imbalance that allowed players to take advantage of several glitches.

However, with this latest update, Treyarch has many new features to add in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Starting with weapon balances, the first buff will be given to the M82 sniper rifle. Out of all the snipers in the game, this firearm is perhaps ranked lowest.

The M82 doesn't offer any convenience, is slow with low recoil, and doesn't damage as much as snipers should. Thus, Treyarch might change the gun statistically to improve its performance.

Shotguns and Tactical Rifles are also in dire need of some buffs. The AUG dominates the latter category, while the Hauer 77 is the best shotgun in the game.

With this upcoming patch, it is plausible to expect buffs for the DMR 14, Type 63, and the Gallon SA12.

couldve been cool but not a big fan of using other weapons except snipers to clip with...



but ads speed on cold war snipers r weak as it never been befor so

need something to play aggressive with



hope snipers get just a little speed buff soon 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pRoAsqeI3v — uX F L A W Z (@uX_Flawz) November 14, 2020

On the other hand, Treyarch might also make some quality of life changes that include better camos for weapons. Simultaneously, terrain hue and ADS speed (for certain weapons) might be recalibrated.

While the latter is a significant issue, the broken aim-assist takes precedence. It is present for most weapons in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The developer has to redraw ideas about aim-assist in the game.

For the quality of life changes, several new animations and vertical and horizontal semblance are being planned. These protracted changes will give players a better knowledge about the game while improving its current status.

Update: 2XP is currently live in #BlackOpsColdWar MP and will be coming to Zombies later today.



To make sure everyone gets their time to grind, we're extending 2XP by 24 hours through 10AM PT Tuesday, Nov. 17! pic.twitter.com/ElWAPpy2nb — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 15, 2020

The Ranked Mode is another question altogether, and it is one the community has been asking for all Call Of Duty titles. Recently, a Twitter conversation between the pros and the devs revealed what the future holds for Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Treyarch is also going to rework the XP problems in the game. Gamers have reported multiple issues about bugs and glitches related to XP boosts. The grind to max out any weapon takes ages in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

While this might take some time, Treyarch has promised to introduce a smoother system for players. Hopefully, it will be fixed with the upcoming patch.

Installation problems, network issues, and reconnecting issues are also going to get fixes for better performance. This patch will indeed be quite substantial, so the players can expect a big update.

Subsequently, these changes leading up to Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 might shape its future.