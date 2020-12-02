Calling Cards are a great way to show off a player's personality within Black Ops Cold War.

These collectible items have been a part of Call of Duty for a long time. There was no doubt they would once again appear in Black Ops Cold War. These profile items are a fan favorite to express themselves in-game.

There are a handful of Calling Cards available from the beginning. The majority of them need to be unlocked by completing certain challenges in Black Ops Cold War. The best ones in the game are earned with these challenges.

Top 5 Calling Cards in Black Ops Cold War

#5 - Hey, What's That Sound?

Image via Activision

The Hey, What's That Sound? Calling Card in earned through the Black Ops Cold War campaign. It is rewarded when a player successfully sneaks through the rice paddies at night during the Break on Through mission.

It is simple, but absolutely beautiful. The big cat stalking its prey and silently moving forward. It is rather intimidating.

#4 - Clear Skies

Image via Activision

Black Ops Cold War players can obtain the Clear Skies Calling Card in Multiplayer. The challenge is to shoot down 10 enemy Scorestreaks with a launcher or shooting with another weapon.

The Calling Card itself is just really cool. It has a Dragon being attacked with a ballista. While not as much of a spectacle as some other Calling Cards, this one can be earned quite easily for looking so awesome.

#3 - Family Portrait

Image via Activision

Family Portrait is a Calling Card exclusively earned through the PawnTakesPawn promotion. The build up to Black Ops Cold War saw a special website created that had players complete or decode puzzles of all sorts to open up details regarding the new game and the Zombies mode.

Players could enter a code to receive a pack in MW, Warzone, and BOCW. Family Portrait shows off a lovely group of Zombies.

#2 - Dark Matter (Multiplayer)

Image via Activision

Black Ops Cold War players have a long list of weapon camo challenges to complete. Doing so unlocks a variety of things. First, each weapon gets Gold, then Diamond, and finally when every single weapon skin is unlocked, players receive the DM Ultra skin.

Unlocking Diamond Camo for all weapon classes earns the multiplayer Version of the Dark Matter Calling Card. The cloudy portion of the item swirls and pulses.

#1 - Dark Matter (Zombies)

Image via Activision

Players can earn a Dark Aether weapon camo in Zombies. It works the same way as the DM Ultra skin in Multiplayer does. Players need to unlock each Plague Diamond weapon camo to earn Dark Aether. That also unlocks this version of the Dark Matter Calling Card.

Just like its counterpart, the cloudy purple portion swirls and the jaw on the skull moves. This one may be the hardest to obtain, but the image is well worth it.