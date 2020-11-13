Black Ops Cold War gives players a separate Dark Matter skin within Zombies, apart from the skin unlocked in multiplayer.

Dark Aether is a Black Ops Cold War Zombies exclusive skin that has fans excited. Many players have seen leaks prior to the game's release of what the skin will look like. It has been compared to the Dark Matter skin from Black Ops III.

Players are loving it and are ready to grind until the weapon camo is unlocked in Black Ops Cold War. The way to unlock Dark Aether is as simple as grinding the weapon levels and challenges alongside them.

Black Ops Cold War camos -

Multiplayer ones -

Gold is crap. Probably will change.

Diamond is alright.

Dark Matter Ultra, it is animated but I am not sure about it.



Zombies -

Golden Viper is meh

Plague Diamond 😍

Dark Aether 😍Dark matter is back! IT IS LOVELY!😍 — Through A Game (@through_a_game) November 12, 2020

Zombies dark aether looks better than dm ultra. Looks like dark matter — Ghost_Delta (@Ghost1134D) November 12, 2020

How to unlock Dark Aether in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Unlocking the Dark Aether camo in Black Ops Cold War Zombies is going to take some time. It is much like the multiplayer version known as Dark Matter Ultra. Every weapon within Black Ops Cold War Zombies must have all camos unlocked.

There are 35 camos per weapon. Each weapon where all 35 camos have been unlocked is granted the Gold Viper weapon skin. Now comes the the hard part. Black Ops Cold War players must unlock the Gold Viper weapon skin for every available weapon.

Image via AC OMEGA

From there, once every Gold Viper camo is owned in a certain weapon class, Plague Diamond will unlock. Each weapon class, or category, needs to fully completed. This means that every available Plague Diamond skin in Black Ops Cold War Zombies must be unlocked.

Image via AC OMEGA

That is the final step to securing the Dark Aether skin. After every Plague Diamond camo has been obtained, Dark Aether will be automatically open for use. This will be a great way to show off how accomplished your Black Ops Cold War arsenal truly is.

Once unlocked, Dark Aether can be used in multiplayer or in Zombies. It needs to be unlocked in Zombies, but can be used across modes once obtained.