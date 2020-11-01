Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has already revealed Zombies in a recent trailer for the game. Plenty of what players have come to expect seems to be making a return in the revered mode, especially with the classic zombies aesthetics.

In a follow up to the initial Zombies reveal and information, Activision published a blog post detailing even more about Zombies. It wasn't just the classic additions returning either, as new features or additions were explained in the post. One of the new additions for Black Ops Cold War Zombies includes a new perk.

Black Ops Cold War is changing up how Zombies works

(Image Credit: Activision)

The first part of the Zombies mode that was detailed in the post were the perks coming to Black Ops Cold War Zombies at launch. There are 6 in total, with a brand new one that is called Elemental Pop which will provide a a small chance for random ammo mods to be applied to weapons after each shot. The perks and their descriptions were listed on the site as follows:

Jugger-Nog: Increase maximum health by 50.

Increase maximum health by 50. Quick Revive: Reduce the time it takes to regen to full health by 50%. Reduce the time it takes to revive an ally by 50%.

Reduce the time it takes to regen to full health by 50%. Reduce the time it takes to revive an ally by 50%. Speed Cola: Increase reload speed by 15%.

Increase reload speed by 15%. Stamin-Up: Increase run and sprint speed.

Increase run and sprint speed. Deadshot Daiquiri: Aiming down sights moves to enemy critical location. Remove scope sway.

Aiming down sights moves to enemy critical location. Remove scope sway. Elemental Pop: Every bullet has a small chance to apply a random base Ammo Mod effect.

Another new addition to Black Ops Cold War Zombies also involves the perk system. The new system is called Skill Tiers, and it involves permanently upgrading perks with up to 3 tiers. In order to upgrade the perks, players need to collect Raw Aetherium Crystals, which are to be acquired by reaching milestone rounds in Zombies games. When enough are collected, the perks can be permanently upgraded. In the blog, Elemental Pop was used as an example for the upgrades.

Tier I - Equipment damage also has a small chance to apply a random base Ammo Mod effect.

- Equipment damage also has a small chance to apply a random base Ammo Mod effect. Tier II - Reduce Ammo Mod cooldowns by 20%.

- Reduce Ammo Mod cooldowns by 20%. Tier III - When a random Ammo Mod is applied, it uses your current Skill Tier instead of the base.

Weapon rarities was the next addition outlined for Black Ops Cold War, and it certainly shakes up the Zombies formula a bit. All weapons from wall buys and mystery boxes will now have 5 different rarities. This adds chance to each round in Black Ops Cold War Zombies, and incentive to keep rolling weapons. Legendary versions of weapons, which is the fifth tier, can have a 300% damage boost, and up to 8 attachments equipped.

To back up the weapon system even further, custom loadouts will be brought to Zombies. They are simplified versions of the multiplayer loadouts with just a single weapon and a field upgrade. However, starting loadout weapons will only be common rarities, so there is still incentive to either upgrade them or find a new weapon.

There was a lot more detailed in the Black Ops Cold War post, including a brand new ping system, unique field upgrades for Zombies, and an option exfil system so players can leave the round. A lot was added to Zombies to shake it up in Black Ops Cold War, and there is more coming in the form of post launch content.